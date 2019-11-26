Tinsley Mortimer Engaged to Boyfriend Scott Kluth After Former Exes Recently Started Dating Again

Tinsley Mortimer will soon be Mrs. Scott Kluth!

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 44, got engaged to her boyfriend Sunday in Chicago, PEOPLE confirms.

The CouponCabin CEO popped the question on the steps of the Chicago Water Tower as Christmas carolers serenaded in the background, in a video obtained by E! News.

A rep for Mortimer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The happy news comes after Mortimer revealed in an Instagram post that she had the “Best weekend ever!!!” thanks to Kluth.

In the clip, shared on Sunday, Mortimer and Kluth are seen excitedly kissing at TAO Chicago as bottle girls hold up a sign that reads “Welcome to Chicago Tinz.”

“I LOVE YOU SO MUCH SCOTT!!!!” Mortimer added in the caption.

Earlier this month at BravoCon’s RHONY panel, Mortimer shared that she and Kluth had got back together.

“Scott and I did get back together,” she confirmed. “I’m more excited than anybody is, but I’m just so happy.”

The couple had been on-and-off-again for a while, but met in February 2017 on a blind double date set up by then-costar Carole Radziwill. Mortimer and her Chicago-based boyfriend most recently broke up in season 11.

RELATED: RHONY‘s Tinsley Mortimer Reportedly Splits from CouponCabin CEO Scott Kluth

Image zoom Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

Of their many splits, Mortimer explained last year on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that: “It’s tough, but you know, he lives in Chicago, I live in New York and relationships are hard when you have the long-distance, even though it’s only about two and a half hours away.”

As fans of RHONY know, the show also documented Mortimer’s decision to freeze her eggs as she hopes to one day start a family.

“Scott and I are very close, and we have talked about things like that and we’ll see,” she said on WWHL. “But you know, I am so grateful [for my mom]. She was like: ‘Before you turn 40 … just get them out as young as you can possibly be.’ “

Image zoom Tinsley Mortimer Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

RELATED: Tinsley Mortimer Sobs Over Relationship with ‘Controlling’ Boyfriend: ‘I Don’t Know What to Do’

“She was just very adamant about me doing it, and I did it, and I’m so grateful I did it,” she continued. “It was no big deal! Really, it wasn’t. It was totally worth it, and now they’re just on ice.”

Mortimer was previously married to Robert Livingston “Topper” Mortimer. The former couple eloped at 18, but had the marriage annulled. They then married again in 2002 — when Mortimer was 26 — and divorced in 2009.