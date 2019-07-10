RHONY's Tinsley Mortimer Denies Rumors That She’s Dating Billy Bush: 'We’re Just Friends'

Tinsley Mortimer is shutting down those Billy Bush dating rumors — but her mom, Dale Mercer, shared a different side of the story.

On Tuesday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Real Housewives of New York City star, 43, addressed the speculation after a caller asked if she was dating Bush, 47. The rumors that the two are seeing each other began last month.

“Billy has been a friend of mine for a long time,” Mortimer replied. “I did see him, we went bowling, we had a lot of fun, but we’re not dating … We’re just friends.“

Host Cohen, 51, then asked Mortimer’s mother how she felt about Bush.

“I don’t know Billy but I know that she did have two dates with him,” Mercer said, to laughter and cheers from Cohen and the audience.

“That’s not even true!” the reality star exclaimed in response. “I did not have two dates with him, what are you talking about?”

Image zoom Billy Bush; Tinsley Mortimer Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Barritt/Getty Images

Mortimer was first rumored to be dating Bush after the two were spotted together at Brooklyn Bowl in June, but the RHONY star played coy about the nature of their night out at the time.

“Billy and I have been friends for a long time,” she told PEOPLE that month. “He’s a good friend and is super fun. We all did go bowling together, it was a fun night.”

RELATED: Tinsley Mortimer Says She Is ‘Fully Dating Again’ After Split from Scott Kluth: ‘I Feel Free’

“I actually am dating somebody — I’m not going to say who — who has children,” she revealed. “And it’s good and it’s cute and it’s nice. You know, I’ve been a part of the family a little bit and it’s a good thing. So, we’ll see.”

Image zoom Tinsley Mortimer Santiago Felipe/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: RHONY‘s Tinsley Mortimer and Sonja Morgan Get Into Screaming Match After Pride Parade

The RHONY star said it’s been “really easy and nice” getting to know her new man’s family.

“I always, you know, just thought of myself as a younger person. And then all the sudden I’m older and men have children and things are happening,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Wow!’ I can maybe be with somebody that has a life other than my own, and a whole world with kids. So, I’ve recently had a really nice time with this one person.”

RELATED: RHONY‘s Tinsley Mortimer Says She’s Dating Someone with Kids: It’s ‘Really Easy and Nice’

Mortimer also said that she’s looking for a future husband whose values align with her own — and they don’t necessarily need to agree to go on the Bravo reality show.

“My life is my life,” she shared with PEOPLE. “The show is an important part of my life. I understand that there are people that don’t always want to be exposed to that and I can’t assume that they would. It’s a give and a take.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.