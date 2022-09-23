Tino Franco's Dad Speaks Out After Son Cheated on Bachelorette Rachel Recchia: 'Nobody's Perfect'

Fans saw Tino Franco get engaged to Rachel Recchia during Tuesday's 'Bachelorette' finale — but the moment was short-lived after he confessed to kissing another woman

By
Published on September 23, 2022 12:31 PM
1362THE BACHELORETTE - “1910B“ – Gabby and Rachel are each down to one man looking for lifelong love, but that doesn’t mean it’s smooth sailing to an engagement for these Bachelorettes. Both women will join Jesse Palmer as they watch the shocking conclusions to their journeys play out live in-studio and for all of America to see. Plus, the new Bachelor makes his debut and a never-before-seen interactive viewing experience rounds out this epic three-hour event on part two of the LIVE season finale of “The Bachelorette,” TUESDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) RACHEL RECCHIA, TINO
Rachel Recchia and Tino. Photo: Craig Sjodin/abc

Tino Franco's family is standing with him.

His father, Joe Franco, shared a Facebook post about making mistakes after Bachelorette co-lead Rachel Recchia ended her engagement with Tino following his infidelity.

"Nobody's perfect," the quote began. "We make mistakes. We say wrong things. We do wrong things. We fall. We get up. We learn. We grow. We move on."

Joe didn't add his own commentary to the prewritten post, though he has been outspoken about Bachelor Nation in the past.

THE BACHELORETTE - “1910B“ – Gabby and Rachel are each down to one man looking for lifelong love, but that doesn’t mean it’s smooth sailing to an engagement for these Bachelorettes. Both women will join Jesse Palmer as they watch the shocking conclusions to their journeys play out live in-studio and for all of America to see. Plus, the new Bachelor makes his debut and a never-before-seen interactive viewing experience rounds out this epic three-hour event on part two of the LIVE season finale of “The Bachelorette,” TUESDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) RACHEL RECCHIA, TINO
Craig Sjodin/instagram

"Our oldest son is on the Bachelorette, and got the 'first impression rose' whatever that is. Never have seen the show," he wrote on Facebook on July 11. "Not sure how we feel about the idea of finding your soul mate on TV and Sam's right, it's a bit cheesy, but nothing wrong with a little fun — It's not 60 Minutes."

Continuing, Joe added: "Let's hope Tino doesn't bring shame on the name, and above all, he may not be welcomed back home if he cries on the show! But we love him anyway."

Season 19 of The Bachelorette season wrapped on Tuesday with an unfortunate end for Tino, 28, and Rachel, 26. Though they got engaged during the final rose ceremony, the engagement didn't last long after filming. The pair split after Tino kissed another woman while Rachel was going through a difficult time.

Tino made the infidelity confession during the breakup conversation, which was filmed by The Bachelorette crew.

"I messed up," he said. "I kissed another girl, but the second I did, I knew I belonged with you."

After telling Rachel that her mental health struggles caused his cheating, Tino said: "I was under the impression we were pretty much done."

"But then we started on the right trajectory. You started seeing therapy. You did amazing. You did everything I asked," he continued. "So as it went on, you know, I kind of just tried to forgive myself, bury it, just not get in your hair over something so tiny."

But when Rachel confronted her former fiancé again during Tuesday's After the Final Rose special, Tino acknowledged what he did "was wrong."

"You deserve better and I'm really, really sorry," he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"You completely shattered everything," Rachel replied. "You broke my heart."

Even though things didn't work out with Tino, Rachel may still have another shot at love with runner-up Aven Jones, who asked her to catch up after the series. Her co-Bachelorette, Gabby Windey, left the series engaged to Erich Schwer.

Related Articles
RACHEL RECCHIA
Rachel Recchia Says No One 'Deserves' What She Went Through with Tino: 'All I Wanted' Was 'an Apology'
RACHEL RECCHIA, AVEN on The Bachelorette
Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones Are 'Seeing Where Things Go' After 'Bachelorette' Finale Heartbreak
THE BACHELORETTE - “1910B“ – Gabby and Rachel are each down to one man looking for lifelong love, but that doesn’t mean it’s smooth sailing to an engagement for these Bachelorettes. Both women will join Jesse Palmer as they watch the shocking conclusions to their journeys play out live in-studio and for all of America to see. Plus, the new Bachelor makes his debut and a never-before-seen interactive viewing experience rounds out this epic three-hour event on part two of the LIVE season finale of “The Bachelorette,” TUESDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) RACHEL RECCHIA, TINO
'The Bachelorette' 's Rachel and Tino Get Engaged — Then Split Following Infidelity
Description: Bachelorette Rachel Recchia (blond hair) and Gabby Windey (darker hair) photographed on location in Malibu, CA on September 10, 2022.
Rachel Recchia Wants to 'Move on with My Life' After Tino's Infidelity: 'I Still Believe in Love'
Bachelorette Rachel Recchia (blond hair) and Gabby Windey (darker hair) photographed on location in Malibu, CA on September 10, 2022.
All the Gorgeous Photos from 'The Bachelorette' 's Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's PEOPLE Interview
Bachelorette Gabby’s Oval Diamond Ring from erich schwer
The Stories Behind Gabby Windey's and Rachel Recchia's Engagement Rings on the 'Bachelorette' Finale
Erich and Gabby from The Bachelorette
Bachelorette Gabby Windey Calls Her Situation with Remaining Suitor Erich a 'Big Fat Dumpster Fire'
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - ABCs Bachelor in Paradise. (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images)JACOB RAPINI, SIERRA JACKSON, JILL CHIN, BRANDON JONES, BRITTANY GALVIN, JUSTIN GLAZE, LOGAN PALMER, TEDDI WRIGHT, ANDREW SPENCER, SHANAE ANKNEY, JOHNNY DEPHILLIPOHUNTER HAAG, GENEVIEVE PARISI, MICHAEL ALLIO, SERENE RUSSELL, LACE MORRIS, KIRA MENGISTU, CASEY WOODS, HAILEY MALLES, ROMEO ALEXANDER
Rachel Recchia Pops Up in Sizzling 'Bachelor in Paradise' Teaser for Upcoming 8th Season
ERICH, GABBY WINDEY
Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Get Engaged in 'Bachelorette' Finale: 'You Fought for Me So Hard'
GABBY WINDEY, ERICH
Bachelorette Gabby Windey Says 'It's Been Amazing' Having Fiancé Erich Schwer Cheer Her on at 'DWTS'
Description: Bachelorette Rachel Recchia (blond hair) and Gabby Windey (darker hair) photographed on location in Malibu, CA on September 10, 2022.
Gabby Windey Addresses Erich's Blackface Photo, Leaked Texts: 'We're Seeing How We Can Become Better'
Gabby Windey’s Boyfriend Erich Schwer
Who Is Bachelorette Gabby Windey's Final Suitor? All About Erich Schwer
Gabby Windey
Bachelorette Gabby Windey Worries 'My Person Might Not Be Here' During Fantasy Suite Week
The Bachelorette: Fantasy Suite Dates Have Men 'Completely Lost Right Now': 'He's Not Ready'
'The Bachelorette' 's Fantasy Suite Dates Become a 'Wake Up Call' for Gabby and Rachel: 'He's Not Ready'
The Bachelorette Primetime – UnscriptedSEASON PREMIERE: Monday, July 11th at 8pm ET
New Bachelor Zach Shallcross Addresses Being Too Young for Marriage: 'It Doesn't Matter How Old You Are'
The Bachelorette Primetime – UnscriptedSEASON PREMIERE: Monday, July 11th at 8pm ET
'The Bachelorette's' Erich Schwer 'Will Forever Regret' School Blackface Photo: 'Nothing but Ignorance'