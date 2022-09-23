Tino Franco's Dad Speaks Out After Son Cheated on Bachelorette Rachel Recchia: 'Nobody's Perfect'

Tino Franco's family is standing with him.

His father, Joe Franco, shared a Facebook post about making mistakes after Bachelorette co-lead Rachel Recchia ended her engagement with Tino following his infidelity.

"Nobody's perfect," the quote began. "We make mistakes. We say wrong things. We do wrong things. We fall. We get up. We learn. We grow. We move on."

Joe didn't add his own commentary to the prewritten post, though he has been outspoken about Bachelor Nation in the past.

"Our oldest son is on the Bachelorette, and got the 'first impression rose' whatever that is. Never have seen the show," he wrote on Facebook on July 11. "Not sure how we feel about the idea of finding your soul mate on TV and Sam's right, it's a bit cheesy, but nothing wrong with a little fun — It's not 60 Minutes."

Continuing, Joe added: "Let's hope Tino doesn't bring shame on the name, and above all, he may not be welcomed back home if he cries on the show! But we love him anyway."

Season 19 of The Bachelorette season wrapped on Tuesday with an unfortunate end for Tino, 28, and Rachel, 26. Though they got engaged during the final rose ceremony, the engagement didn't last long after filming. The pair split after Tino kissed another woman while Rachel was going through a difficult time.

Tino made the infidelity confession during the breakup conversation, which was filmed by The Bachelorette crew.

"I messed up," he said. "I kissed another girl, but the second I did, I knew I belonged with you."

After telling Rachel that her mental health struggles caused his cheating, Tino said: "I was under the impression we were pretty much done."

"But then we started on the right trajectory. You started seeing therapy. You did amazing. You did everything I asked," he continued. "So as it went on, you know, I kind of just tried to forgive myself, bury it, just not get in your hair over something so tiny."

But when Rachel confronted her former fiancé again during Tuesday's After the Final Rose special, Tino acknowledged what he did "was wrong."

"You deserve better and I'm really, really sorry," he added.

"You completely shattered everything," Rachel replied. "You broke my heart."

Even though things didn't work out with Tino, Rachel may still have another shot at love with runner-up Aven Jones, who asked her to catch up after the series. Her co-Bachelorette, Gabby Windey, left the series engaged to Erich Schwer.