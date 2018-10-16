Tinashe’s time on Dancing with the Stars has come to an end.

When the reality dancing competition series returned for its fourth week of competition on Monday evening, the celebrity and pro dancer duos were each paired with a celebrity or DWTS alum for their Trio Night number.

Tinashe, 25, and pro partner Brandon Armstrong were teamed up with DWTS alum Amy Purdy for week four, when they performed a tango and earned a 26/30 from judges.

Despite their solid score, it wasn’t enough to keep the songstress in the competition.

At the wrap of the episode, it was announced by co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews that two season 27 couples were in jeopardy: Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe, and Tinashe and Armstrong.

“Evanna and Keo, Tinashe and Brandon, on this fourth week of competition, the couple leaving is: Tinashe and Brandon,” Bergeron said, which was met from boos and surprised exclamations from the audience.

“Brandon, you actually said it in the package,” said Bergeron. “Sometimes the best dancers go.”

Armstrong affirmed that “it has to be a whole package” to progress week-to-week.

Tinashe

Last week, the pair received their highest score of the season (27/30), but faced jeopardy. “I never want to be in that position again,” Tinashe said in her rehearsal video package on Monday’s episode.

When Armstrong asked Tinashe during practice how it felt to be in jeopardy, she admitted: “It’s like mixed feelings, right, because we get our highest score so far.”

Armstrong reminded her, “A lot of times the best dancers are the ones that go home the soonest.”

“High scores alone will not keep us in this competition,” she said. “I’m really hoping that we’re able to show people a different side of us this week.”

Although the pair was eliminated, Armstrong praised his partner before they took their final bow at center stage: “I’m super proud of Tinashe. She did amazing this season.”

“Brandon did amazing,” added the singer, who noted his first season as a DWTS pro. “Thanks guys!”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.