"I'm sure SNL [wishes] they were on the air right now," Fey said

Tina Fey on Donald Trump's Presidential Run: 'It's Great For Comedy'

Tina Fey knows a thing or two about political humor.

As the woman who impersonated 2008 vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin on Saturday Night Live, Fey believes the 2016 presidential election is going to provide a wealth of material for the NBC series.

“I’m sure SNL [wishes] they were on the air right now,” Fey told reporters at a Television Critics Association panel for her Netflix series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt on Tuesday.

In particular, Fey feels Donald Trump‘s controversial candidacy is ripe for parody.

“I mean, it’s great for comedy,” she said.

Fey even has a good idea who should play Trump.