Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Will Host 78th Golden Globes from Separate Coasts

Fey will be live from the Rainbow Room atop Rockefeller Center in New York City and Poehler will host from the Globes' usual location inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California

The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be bicoastal!

The ceremony is going to be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who will broadcast separately from New York and Los Angeles, per Variety.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Fey will be live from the Rainbow Room atop Rockefeller Center in New York City and Poehler will host from the Globes' usual location inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California.

The comedians last hosted the awards show together in 2015.

The Golden Globes are set to air live on Feb. 28, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC after being delayed by nearly two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nominations will be announced Wednesday with Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson appearing live on the Today show to read a few of the nominees first, then the rest of the nomination ceremony will be streamed on both the Golden Globes official Facebook page and the Golden Globes website.

There are still details about this year's show that have not yet been revealed, including whether presenters and nominees will participate virtually, in person, or both.

In January, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the governing body that oversees the Globes, announced the recipients of two of its honorary awards.

Jane Fonda, a seven-time Golden Globe winner, will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award for her "outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"For more than five decades, Jane's breadth of work has been anchored in her unrelenting activism, using her platform to address some of the most important social issues of our time," HFPA President Ali Sar in a statement. "Her undeniable talent has gained her the highest level of recognition, and while her professional life has taken many turns, her unwavering commitment to evoking change has remained. We are honored to celebrate her achievements at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards."

Additionally, Norman Lear will be the third-ever recipient of the Carol Burnett Award for "outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen."