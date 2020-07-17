Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin and the 30 Rock Cast Reunite for Virtual Special Promoting Peacock

The episode doubled as a way to promote NBC's upcoming programming and its new streaming platform which launched on Wednesday

Even a pandemic can't keep Liz Lemon from returning to her typical shenanigans.

On Thursday, the 30 Rock cast — including Tina Fey (Liz Lemon), Alec Baldwin (Jack Donaghy), Tracy Morgan (Tracy Jordan), Jane Krakowski (Jenna Maroney), Jack McBrayer (Kenneth Parcell) — reunited for an hour-long special to help promote NBC's upcoming programming while packing in the series' beloved humor.

The TV event, which also featured several guest stars like Sofia Vergara, Khloé Kardashian, Dwyane Johnson, and Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kandi Burruss, brought the cast together over Zoom for a virtual Upfront presentation and to advertise NBC's new streaming platform, Peacock.

The episode — which was directed by Saturday Night Live's Oz Rodriguez — begins with Donaghy FaceTiming Lemon to tell her that NBC chairman Parcell wants to reboot TGS (the fictional NBC sketch series which Fey runs in 30 Rock) to stream on Peacock.

"It's NBC's amazing new streaming platform, where all of NBC's hit comedies from the last 93 years will be available!" Donaghy says of Peacock.

As TGS' star Maroney was "canceled" for "pooping in Mandy Moore's thermos," Lemon has to interview a slew of new celebrities to join the series instead — cue the list of guest appearances.

After the TGS gang finally gets back together, they "Zoom bombed" the Upfront's presentation where Parcell is in the middle of presenting NBC's upcoming slate of shows to advertisers.

While the reunion spent a majority of the hour promoting NBC's content, it also gave a glimpse into what the 30 Rock characters have been up to seven years after the series finale aired.

Donaghy is seen happily retired and is set to become the head of the fictional NBC female streaming service, Pea Hen.

Meanwhile, Jordan has settled down as a champion race-walker in Canada and is preparing to be a part of any CGI movie that will take him.

To show off his eclectic acting skills, Jordan has been recording himself reading an entire dictionary in front of a green screen so that he can be perfectly placed in any role.

And when she's not eating her night cheese, Lemon is busy working on a new series about "two sexy teen basketball coaches who cause crimes."

Image zoom 30 Rock Art Streiber/NBCU Photo Bank

30 Rock aired for seven seasons from 2006-2013 on NBC and won 16 Emmy Awards.

“We’re all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again for NBC," 30 Rock Executive Producers Fey and Robert Carlock said in a statement ahead of the reunion. "To quote Kenneth the Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone."