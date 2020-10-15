Timothée Chalamet's Older Sister Pauline Cast in New Mindy Kaling Comedy Series

Pauline Chalamet was cast in a lead role on HBO Max's The Sex Lives of College Girls

Timothée Chalamet and Pauline Chalamet at the 90th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball in March 2018.

Timothée Chalamet's older sister Pauline Chalamet just scored a major TV role.

On Wednesday, Deadline reported that Pauline was cast in Mindy Kaling's upcoming HBO Max comedy series, The Sex Lives of College Girls, playing a student at the New England Essex College. Amrit Kaur, Renée Rapp, Alyah Chanelle Scott and Pauline will play college roommates on the show.

Pauline, 28, will star as Kimberly in the new series, who enters college as the valedictorian of her small Arizona high school. The actress most recently appeared in the Pete Davidson comedy movie The King of Staten Island.

Timothée, 24, celebrated his sister's casting after the news broke, sharing a screenshot of the Deadline article on his Instagram Story, tagging Pauline and adding a series of applauding emojis: "👏🎉👏🎉👏🎉"

On Twitter, Kaling, 41, shared the announcement as well, writing that she is "so excited about this one."

"Can't wait to show off these talented young women in The Sex Lives of College Girls. ❤️," she added.

