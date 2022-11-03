Timothée Chalamet Watched Sister Pauline's 'Sex Lives' Antics with Their Parents: 'Get the Story from Him'

And no, Pauline Chalamet has not watched the HBO hit with her family

Published on November 3, 2022 05:29 PM
Timothee Chalamet and Pauline Chalamet
Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Pauline Chalamet was party to some risqué love scenes for her hit HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls — but that doesn't her parent and younger brother Timothée Chalamet shied away from checking out the show.

When asked whether her 26-year-old Oscar-nominated sibling is a fan of her show, the actress told E! News: "My brother loves it. You'll have to get the story from him, because I believe he did watch it with one of my parents. So that is that."

But has she watched the series with her family? "No, I don't watch this with my parents," said Pauline, 30. "Are you kidding?"

Reneé Rapp, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur in Sex Lives of College Girls
Jessica Brooks

Pauline stars as Kimberly on the Mindy Kaling co-created series, which premiered in November 2021. The popular comedy follows four roommates (also played by Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott) as they navigate life together at Essex College.

In the series, the women attend wild fraternity parties, encounter challenging academic obstacles and engage in sexual intimacy — lots of it.

HBO Max renewed The Sex Lives of College Girls in December 2021 and announced last month that it will return on Nov. 17.

sex lives of college girls season 2
sex lives of college girls season 2. Courtesy of HBO Max

Teasing the new season, Kaling revealed that the overturning of Roe v. Wade — which blocked women's access to abortion — will be addressed on the show. She also shared how that storyline will impact Pauline's character in particular.

"Especially the character Kimberly, who came to Essex because she wanted to become a Supreme Court justice. She literally said she wants to be like the next Ruth Bader Ginsburg," Kaling, 43, told Yahoo Entertainment in June. "I think especially at this campus, which is a really big mix of, like, you know, ideologies and stuff, I do think it is something that they talk about."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 2 of The Sex Lives of College Girls premieres on Nov. 17. on HBO Max.

