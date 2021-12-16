In addition to a successful music career, the country singer has held a number of TV and movie roles since 1997

1883, The Blindside, and More of Tim McGraw's Acting Credits Through the Years

Music videos aren't Tim McGraw's only onscreen gigs!

The legendary country singer and three-time Grammy winner has proven he's a performer in more ways than one – and that includes taking his talents to TV and film.

Since his first acting stint on The Jeff Foxworthy Show in 1997, where he played Jeff's rival in a cameo appearance, he's landed roles in major productions throughout the years, including 2004's Stepford Wives and 2017's Dixieland.

1883 Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

1883 follows couple James and Margaret Dutton (ancestors to the prosperous family seen in Yellowstone) and their wild journey west from Texas to Montana in search of a better life. The aforementioned characters are played by McGraw and Hill, respectively.

Prior to starring in 1883, McGraw had a surprise appearance in an episode of Yellowstone where he gave fans a glimpse of what's to come in the new series. McGraw is seen as James Dutton in a brief flashback sequence during the season four premiere.

1883 Paramount+ Credit: Paramount+

Although both Hill and McGraw have each graced our screens in the past, 1883 marks their first time playing a couple (after more than two decades of being together!).

As we patiently await the premiere of 1883, let's take a look back at the lengthy list of credits McGraw has had over the years – from his earlier roles to his most recent.

Friday Night Lights (2004)

Tim McGraw Credit: shutterstock

While The Jeff Foxworthy Show marked McGraw's first television gig, Friday Night Lights was the first major movie he landed. Playing the role of Charles Billingsley, a former football star-turned-alcoholic who's abusive towards his football-playing son (Garrett Hedlund), McGraw's acting skills were put to the test.

Though their characters had a tense relationship onscreen, McGraw has maintained a great friendship with Hedlund offscreen. The actor named McGraw godfather to his son, whom he shares with Emma Roberts. "We laugh about it because it's probably been over 17 years since we did Friday Night Lights together, we played father and son," he shared on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Fun fact: McGraw's longtime-friend Billy Bob Thornton played Coach Gary Gaines in the film and is set to appear alongside McGraw in 1883, playing Marshal Jim Courtright.

Flicka (2006)

Tim McGraw Credit: shutterstock

McGraw traded in a football helmet for a cowboy hat in this drama film. The country singer played Rob McLaughlin, the father of a teenager Katy McLaughlin, who dreams of taking over the family's Wyoming ranch and makes a horse friend named Flicka along the way. The movie is based on the 1941 children's novel My Friend Flicka by Mary O'Hara.

Fun fact: McGraw served as the executive producer of the film's soundtrack. "My Little Girl" is a song featured on the soundtrack and reached the top three on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.

The Kingdom (2007)

the kingdom Credit: courtesy everett collection

McGraw played Aaron Jackson in the action thriller alongside other notable names including Jamie Foxx, Chris Cooper, and Jennifer Garner. His character is an angry widower whose wife passed away from a terrorist attack that is central to the plot.

Fun fact: McGraw reunited with director Peter Berg for The Kingdom, who also directed Friday Night Lights a few years earlier.

Four Christmases (2008)

Tim McGraw Credit: shutterstock

McGraw appeared alongside Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn in the holiday hit, playing the role of Dallas, the immature younger brother of Vaughn's character, Brad.

Fun fact: McGraw has never even seen himself in the movie!

"I saw the trailer, and I'm like, 'Oh, I'm never, I can't look at myself like that for an hour and a half, two hours, heck no,'" the singer said during an interview with radio station KMLE. "I don't even like to hear myself, much less look at myself."

The Blind Side (2009)

Tim McGraw Credit: shutterstock

McGraw played a football dad yet again in The Blind Side, which is based on the true story of football player Michael Oher. He played Michael's adoptive father, Sean Tuohy, and starred alongside Sandra Bullock and Quinton Aaron in the film which earned an estimated $57.5 million in just five days.

Fun fact: McGraw wasn't confident about playing the role in the beginning, but he wound up uncovering more reasons to take the part.

"I didn't think I would be interested, and I read it and it stuck with me," he told NJ.com. "I knew Sandra was going to do it and John Lee Hancock was going to direct and all the reasons to do it started adding up and the reasons not to do it didn't make sense anymore."

Dirty Girl (2010)

Tim McGraw Credit: courtesy everett collection

Although not football-related, McGraw played another dad role in Dirty Girl. The story follows a rebellious teenage girl and her journey from Oklahoma to California in search of the father she never met.

Fun fact: McGraw accepted the role of Danny because he related it to his own personal experience growing up and not knowing his father.

The country star told The Boot, "[My agent] knew my background and how I grew up. When I read the script, it hit home to me." He added, "I didn't know my dad ... and I found out who my dad was at 11 years old. I didn't meet my dad until later. But trying to discover who you are through that process is what really related to me."

Country Strong (2010)

Tim McGraw Credit: shutterstock

The role McGraw played in Country Strong also hits close to home, as his role revolved around a country music star. The only difference is his character, James Canter, was the manager of the star (played by Gwyneth Paltrow).

McGraw was initially undecided on playing the role before the director swayed him. "I just thought that putting myself in the world that I come from and trying to play a character might be too much to ask of [an] audience – to separate the two," he said in a Good Morning America interview.

Fun fact: Country Strong marked a mini Friday Night Lights reunion between McGraw and his costar-turned-friend Garrett Hedlund.

Tomorrowland (2015)

Tim McGraw Credit: shutterstock

McGraw's character Eddie Newton remains on-brand for his acting credits, as he plays a father in the Disney science-fiction flick. The singer and actor stars alongside George Clooney, who plays a former boy-genius.

"[Clooney's] just a good guy, ya know?" McGraw shared with Taste of Country, joking, "It's too bad he's so ugly. I think that ruins it for him." He added, "He's very smart. He's very talented. He's just really, really good at what he does."

Fun fact: McGraw was confused about the plot, even after starring in it!

"There's not much I can say about it because I read the script, I acted in the movie and I still don't understand it," McGraw humorously told Rolling Stone Country. "It's a huge production; there's a lot going on," he added.

The Shack (2017)

Tim McGraw Credit: shutterstock

The Shack marked McGraw's last role before landing Yellowstone's prequel series 1883. He played Willie in the film that's based on the New York Times best-selling novel by William Paul Young.

"Making a movie is intensely collaborative, much more than writing a novel, and I am deeply grateful to have been invited to participate," Young told PEOPLE. "To watch so many working at bringing to screen something that was only originally intended to be a gift for family and friends, is a surreal wonder. As the author, I am honored that the movie is a faithful adaptation of my book."