Tim Gunn Says He's Not a Fan of Marie Kondo's Netflix Show: 'I Could Only Take So Much of Her'

Marie Kondo certainly sparked something in Tim Gunn, but it’s definitely not joy.

Gunn revealed he’s not a fan of Kondo’s hit Netflix home organization show Tidying Up With Marie Kondo, saying he doesn’t agree with her tidying methods.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I am not a believer. I just don’t subscribe to her methods,” Gunn said on a recent episode of The One Way Ticket Show podcast.

Kondo’s organization rules, dubbed the KonMari Method and laid out in her cult-favorite first book, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, dictates an order in which you should clean out your entire house. Rather than working room by room, practitioners clean by category.

The main takeaway however, is that rather than judging items by how often they’re used or their value, Kondo instructs that cleaners should pick up each item they own and ask themselves if it “sparks joy” in them. If it does, it stays. If it doesn’t, it goes.

Tim Gunn and Marie Kondo Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Gunn however, is not buying it.

“This whole business of ‘sparking joy.’ I have a huge number of books; do they ALL spark joy? Roget’s Thesaurus does not spark joy. Am I going to get rid of it? NO,” he said.

Gunn also took issue with the format of the Netflix show, calling it “very slow.”

“I watched three minutes of the first episode and thought, ‘I can’t take this anymore,’ ” he said, adding that his friends urged him to give it an honest chance. “So I thought I’m going to watch the episode with the two gay guys, each is a writer, they have a ton of books, and they want help getting rid of the books. It took me four or five sessions to get through that episode. I could only take so much of her!”

RELATED: Here’s Why Everyone Is Obsessed with Marie Kondo’s Organizing Method from Her Binge-worthy New Netflix Series

The fashion icon said he “learned nothing that helped me with this whole process.”

And if one thing’s for certain, fans shouldn’t expect to see Gunn make an appearance on any upcoming seasons of Tidying Up With Marie Kondo.

“But I did learn this: At one point when she’s arriving in the morning and they act like they’ve never seen each other before even though they were just here yesterday,” he said. “It’s day 11, I would have thrown myself on my sword if Marie Kondo was coming to my apartment and it was day 11 of this. Let’s speed it up, people!”

While Gunn might not subscribe to Kondo’s teachings, plenty of other celebrities have. Jennifer Garner, Jimmy Kimmel, Charlize Theron and more have attempted Marie Kondo’s popular decluttering method.