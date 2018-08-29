Tim Conway's Daughter Seeks Restraining Order to Keep Actor in Current Medical Facility

The battle over Tim Conway‘s health care rages on.

PEOPLE previously reported that the 84-year-old Carol Burnett Show star is suffering from dementia, with his wife and daughter at odds over his medical treatment.

Last week, Conway’s daughter Kelly, 56, filed court documents asking to be appointed conservator of her father in order to be in charge of his medical treatments. In the court documents obtained by PEOPLE and first reported by The Blast, Kelly alleged Conway’s wife Charlene is “planning to move him out of the excellent skilled nursing facility he is currently at” and place him into a lesser quality home. She claimed her father cannot “properly provide for his personal needs for physical health, food, and clothing” and is “almost entirely unresponsive.”

Now, Kelly is seeking a temporary restraining order to stop the move, according to new court documents obtained by The Blast.

In the documents, Kelly says Conway currently has his own private room and a caregiver who has been assisting him for the last two years and attends to him 24 hours a day. She argues that moving him “to such a facility without skilled nurses on staff in his current condition will be harmful to his health and life.”

According to the documents, Conway’s “various medical conditions put him at risk of being a subject of medical emergencies.”

In the documents, Kelly alleges that Charlene’s attempt to move Conway to an “inferior” facility run “contrary” to his “special personal and medical needs.”

Kelly is asking the court to grant the order or move up the hearing on the proposed conservatorship to before Sept. 1 because she believes Charlene plans to move Conway during the first few days of the month. A judge has yet to rule on the order, according to The Blast.

Neither Charlene or Kelly have responded to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Charlene is Conway’s second wife. The veteran actor was previously married to Kelly’s mother Mary Anne Dalton from 1961-78. (In addition to Kelly, they share daughter Jackie and sons Jaime, Tim Jr., Pat, Corey and Shawn.)

On Tuesday, Conway’s friend Bob Newhart tweeted that he and his wife Ginnie are confident in the quality of their friend’s care.

“To the many fans and friends of Tim Conway,” began Newhart, 88. “We have been friends with Charlene and Tim for many years and want to assure you that he is receiving the most devoted care. Sincerely, Ginnie and Bob Newhart.”