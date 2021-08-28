Tim Burton's Upcoming Wednesday Addams Netflix Series Rounds Out Its Main Cast

Jenna Ortega was previously announced as the titular character, while Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán were tapped to guest-star as Wednesday Addams' parents

The cast for Tim Burton's upcoming live-action Addams Family-inspired series just got a whole lot bigger!

Netflix previously confirmed Jenna Ortega would star as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán were later tapped to guest-star as Wednesday's parents, Morticia Addams and Gomez Addams.

Now, the streaming giant is rounding out its main cast with 10 additional actors. Wednesday's cast now includes Hunter Doohan (Your Honor, Truth Be Told), Georgie Farmer (Treadstone, The Evermoor Chronicles), Moosa Mostafa (Nativity Rocks!, The Last Bus), Emma Myers (Girl in the Basement, Taste of Christmas), Naomi J. Ogawa (Skylin3s), Joy Sunday (Dear White People, The Beta Test), Percy Hynes White (The Gifted, Pretty Hard Cases), Thora Birch (Ghost World, The Walking Dead), Riki Lindhome (Knives Out, Another Period) and Jamie McShane (Mank, Bloodline).

Scroll down to learn about their new roles, issued via a press release:

Wednesday Addams series Netflix Credit: Elisabeth Caren; Eric Yang; Vince Trupsin

Hunter Doohan will play Tyler Galpin. A townie who strikes up an unlikely friendship with Wednesday Addams. Tyler has a troubled relationship with his father, the local sheriff.

Georgie Farmer will play Ajax Petropolus. A student at Nevermore Academy who also happens to be a Gorgon. Awkward and shy, Ajax is anxious about looking anyone in the eye.

Moosa Mostafa will play Eugene Otinger. One of Nevermore Academy's quirkiest students and president of the school's bee-keeping club.

Emma Myers will play Enid Sinclair. She is Wednesday's sunny and colorful Californian roommate at Nevermore Academy. Enid hails from a pack of San Francisco Werewolves.

Naomi J. Ogawa will play Yoko Tanaka. A vampire with Harajuku-inspired Goth flair and one of the cool kids at Nevermore Academy.

Joy Sunday will play Bianca Barclay. One of Nevermore Academy's most popular students, Bianca descends from a long line of Sirens with a mesmerizing power to persuade.

Percy Hynes White will play Xavier Thorpe. A charismatic and supernaturally artistic Nevermore Academy student, who comes from wealth thanks to his celebrity psychic father.

Thora Birch will play Tamara Novak. Wednesday's dorm mother and the only "Normie" on staff at Nevermore Academy with a focus on all things botanical.

Riki Lindhome will play Dr. Valerie Kinbott. A local therapist in the sleepy town of Jericho who takes a particular interest in her newest patient Wednesday Addams.

Jamie McShane will play Sheriff Donovan Galpin. Born and bred in Jericho, this Sheriff has always had an issue with Nevermore Academy and a vendetta against former student Gomez Addams.

The eight-episode series will follow Wednesday's time as a student at Nevermore Academy.

"Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore," a description from the streaming service reads.

Netflix's director of the original series Teddy Biaselli has praised showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar for their pitch for Wednesday. "We were struck, like an arrow from a crossbow, right in our hearts," Biaselli said in a statement, noting that Gough and Millar also "nailed the tone, the spirit and the characters."

"We then got the call that visionary director and lifelong Addams Family fan Tim Burton wanted to make his television directorial debut with this series," Biaselli continued. "Tim has had a history of telling empowering stories about social outsiders like Edward Scissorhands, Lydia Deitz and Batman. And now, he brings his unique vision to Wednesday and her spooky classmates at Nevermore Academy."

Jenna Ortega Jenna Ortega | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Ortega, 18, has previously starred in multiple Netflix originals. In addition to appearing in the second season of Penn Badgley's You, she had roles in the Netflix films Yes Day opposite Jennifer Garner and The Babysitter: Killer Queen.

When her casting in Wednesday was announced, Ortega posted a photo of her holding up a script for the series and the show's official poster on Instagram.