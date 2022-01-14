The Santa Clause first premiered in 1994, followed by sequels in 2002 and 2006

Tim Allen to Reprise His Role in The Santa Clause Sequel Series for Disney+

Tim Allen on a sled talking with a child in a scene from the film 'The Santa Clause', 1994.

The Santa Clause is headed to the small screen.

On Friday, Disney+ announced that the film franchise will be adapted into a limited series, with Tim Allen reprising his role as Scott Calvin, a.k.a Santa Claus.

"In the Disney+ series, Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can't be Santa forever," the streaming service said in a press release. "He's starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he's got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole."

The release continued, "With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole."

Tim Allen with a doll in his hand, standing next to a Christmas tree in a scene from the film 'The Santa Clause', 1994. Credit: Walt Disney Pictures/Getty

The series, currently working under the title The Santa Clause, will also be executive produced by Allen, with 30 Rock's Jack Burditt serving as showrunner. Production is set to begin in March.

The Santa Clause first premiered in 1994, earning over $189 million around the world and over $144 million in the U.S. It was then followed by two successful sequels, The Santa Clause 2 in 2002 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause in 2006.

The original followed divorced dad Scott, who accidentally causes Santa Claus to fall from his roof on Christmas Eve. When he and his son, Charlie (Eric Lloyd), finish Santa Claus' Christmas deliveries, they arrive at the North Pole, where Scott learns he must become the new Santa due to a contractual clause.

Tim Allen coming down the chimney in a scene from the film 'The Santa Clause', 1994. Credit: Walt Disney Pictures/Getty

Back in 2018, Allen revealed that the movie initially had a different, slightly more gruesome, start.

"The original Santa Clause is a little darker, written by two comedians, and I actually shot and killed Santa, in the original movies," the Last Man Standing star said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at the time.

"He fell off the roof because I thought he was a burglar [in the actual film]. He gives me the card, the whole movie starts," Allen continued. "[In the original script,] the kid actually starts with, 'You just killed Santa.' And I said, 'He shouldn't have been on the roof when he wasn't invited.'"

Though Allen said he thought the initial storyline was funny, he recalled that the then-chairman of Walt Disney Studios, Jeffrey Katzenberg, disagreed.