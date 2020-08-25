Tim Allen and Richard Karn to Reunite for New Home Workshop Competition Series Assembly Required

A Home Improvement reunion is coming to HISTORY.

On Tuesday, the network announced a 10-episode order of a new competition series, Assembly Required (working title), starring and executive produced by Tim Allen, with Richard Karn serving as host and executive producer.

Allen, 67, and Karn, 64, famously worked together on the beloved ABC sitcom Home Improvement, which ran for eight seasons from 1991-99.

The show will spotlight the best and brightest builders from across the country at their home workshops, as they compete to breathe new life into everyday household items in desperate need of fixing. The contestants will be put to the test as they work to not only rebuild the items — but to build them better.

In each episode, Allen and Karn will dive into the unique history around these items to celebrate the men and women who crafted them, and the techniques used.

"Let's face it — we're living in a throwaway society," Allen said in a statement. "We buy, break, replace … rinse and repeat. Whatever happened to repair and rebuild?! There are some people who unfriend, unfollow and dispose of anything that offends, annoys or breaks — so I've created a show to remind people of the satisfaction and pride that comes from rebuilding something on their own."

"And who better to join me than my buddy from the old Tool Time days — Richard Karn!" he continued. "Now we're talking More Power! Albert Einstein once said, 'I'm not a genius, I'm just passionately curious.' Well, let's get curious! Even a chimpanzee would at least show interest, right? Wait — I think I just came up with another idea for the show! R-R-R!"

Added Eli Lehrer, the network's executive vice president and general manager, "Our history is defined by the innovations of ordinary dreamers creating extraordinary things, from Thomas Edison's light bulb to the Wright brothers' first flight. We look forward to partnering with Tim and Richard, America's beloved duo, as they challenge a new wave of skilled individuals to think out-of-the-box to build upon the innovations of those before them. We hope this series will inspire viewers to think twice about throwing out that old item, roll up their sleeves and rebuild it better."