Tim Allen and Richard Karn Talk Reuniting 22 Years After Home Improvement for Assembly Required

The actors reunite in their new home workshop series Assembly Required on History

Reunited and it feels so good!

Over two decades after Home Improvement aired its final episode in 1999, stars Tim Allen and Richard Karn have reunited for a new reality competition series called Assembly Required. The show, premiering Tuesday on History, highlights the best builders from across the country in their home workshops as they compete to revamp household items.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Allen and Karn, who both star in the series and serve as executive producers, will also discuss the items' histories, techniques used, and original crafters in every episode.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight ahead of the show's premiere, the duo reflected on sharing the screen again, 22 years after their beloved ABC sitcom came to an end.

"All of us are real close," said Allen, 67. "I still see Richard way too much, boy, way too much."

"It just doesn't feel like 30 years," added Karn, 65, noting when Home Improvement started its run in 1991.

While Home Improvement has been off the air for some time, both Allen and Karn recognize that the series still has a loyal fanbase.

"I think it resonates with the parents that grew up with it and are now able to show their kids something that they can all sit together and watch," Karn told ET.

Image zoom Credit: Buena Vista Tv/Touchstone Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Allen, who played Tim "The Toolman" Taylor in the 1990s sitcom, told ET that he wanted Karn to be apart of the new show due to its similarity to Tool Time, the fictional series set within Home Improvement that the duo both starred in.

"I wanted to have Richard a part of this because it seemed like a reality extension of what Tool Time really was, where I add more power to it, I break something, he'd be the reality side of it, and it was a good fit," the Last Man Standing star explained. "This [show] is improv for 12 hours a day and I'm out of my mind. It's just like Al Borland and Tim Taylor."

"Well, it's improv with editing," Karn elaborated. "Because more than half of the stuff we can't even use. I don't think America is ready for that."