TikTok's Tony Lopez Joins New Virtual Dating Show Date Drop: I Want a Girl I Can 'Vibe' with

On the show, Tony Lopez will meet potential companions via videoconference for a series of speed dates

Tony Lopez is looking for love.

The TikTok star is set to take a chance at finding his virtual soulmate on AwesomenessTV's new dating show Date Drop, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

On the show, Lopez — along with five other YouTube influencers — will meet potential companions via videoconference for a series of speed dates to find his perfect match.

And after years of being single, Lopez, 20, tells PEOPLE he's excited at the opportunity to find love.

"I joined the show in hopes of finding a girl I can actually date and vibe with," he tells PEOPLE. "The qualities I usually look for are that she’s funny, talkative, supportive, flirty with ONLY ME, and has a dream that she is actually pursuing and not just dreaming of. And last but not least, she has to be sweet!"

But as the daters get to know their potential matches, they have to option to "hang up" on a particular contestant, eliminating them from the game.

"Narrowing down my options was getting me closer to the right girl," the Hype House member says of Date Drop's unique twist. "The worst part was that they were all so beautiful and nice."

Lopez, who has over 16 million TikTok followers, also notes that the show's format allows him to get to know the women on an emotional level first — which he says can be difficult when dating in the public eye.

"I find it hard to genuinely trust a lot of people, especially when it comes to dating," he says. "I think with time, communication and actually getting to know someone while being friends first would be the best option to figure out their habits and actions towards certain situations."

Along with Lopez, influencers Kira Kosarin, the Coyle twins, Indiana Massara, Ben Azelart and Andrew Davila are also taking their chance at finding love on the new series.