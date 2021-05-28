TikTok’s Tabitha Brown on the Importance of Self Care: “You Can’t Pour Into Anybody Empty”

Tabitha Brown first won hearts on social media in the kitchen cooking vegan meals and serving up motivation. Now she is dishing on how to take care of yourself.

On the latest episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast hosted by Janine Rubenstein, Brown, 42, opened up about her TikTok success and acting career and how she finds time to unwind and replenish.

"Everyday I put me first," she says. "Everyday. And I start my day off with me. Which is important because you can't pour into anybody empty."

The actress and TikTok star —who recently landed the role of Octavia on season four of Lena Waithe's The Chi on Showtime— says she prioritizes her mental health every morning, which she admits she never did before. "I used to make sure everybody else was okay. By the time I got to me I had nothing left for me." She believes this attributed to her own personal health struggles which led her to adapt a vegan lifestyle.

Brown now says her motto is "Tabitha first."

"Then I can show up and be the best wife, the best mom, the best actress, the best influencer, whatever the case may be, after the fact, but I have to come first."