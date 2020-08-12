TikTok's President Trump Impersonator Sarah Cooper Lands Netflix Comedy Special

The special will be directed by Natasha Lyonne and executive produced by Maya Rudolph

TikTok's famous President Donald Trump impersonator Sarah Cooper is bringing her talents to Netflix!

The comedian — who became known for turning Trump's press comments into viral videos — is getting her very own Netflix special titled Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine.

The upcoming project will feature a "variety special full of vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class and other light subjects," Netflix announced in a press release on Wednesday.

Cooper, 42, will also be "joined by a fantastic array of special guests who will participate in short interviews, sketches and more shenanigans."

The special will be directed by Natasha Lyonne and executive produced by Maya Rudolph.

Image zoom Maya Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne Frazer Harrison/Getty; John Lamparski/Getty

While Cooper is most known for going viral, she is no rookie when it comes to news and satirical comedy.

Prior to rising to fame as a social media star, Cooper was a writer and correspondent on the CBS ALL ACCESS pilot Old News, which was produced by Stephen Colbert.

Cooper also wrote the best-selling books 100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings and How to be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings. She is also set to write a modern, comedic take on a Dale Carnegie book for Audible Originals.