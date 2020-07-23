TikTok's Addison Rae Reveals How She Became Friends with Kourtney Kardashian

Addison Easterling has a fellow social media star to thank for her friendship with Kourtney Kardashian.

The TikTok star (a.k.a. Addison Rae) opened up about her unlikely friendship with Kardashian, revealing that it was YouTube sensation David Dobrik who first made the introduction as a treat for her son Mason Disick, 10.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I met Kourtney through a friend, through David," she said during an appearance on the Tom Ward Show. "We surprised Mason because Mason liked my videos on TikTok."

And after meeting, Easterling, 19, said she and Kardashian, 41, immediately hit it off.

"I kind of just stuck around and we got really close," she said. "We started working out together. We did a video on her YouTube of us doing a butt workout and stuff, so that was fun."

Since Easterling posted a TikTok with Mason in the spring, the two have appeared in numerous videos together, including a few featuring Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick. And she's been spotting hanging out with the family in Malibu recently.

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic; David Livingston/Getty

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Easterling said Kardashian has taught her the importance of tuning out hate and focusing on the positive.

"One of my friends, Kourtney Kardashian, has told me to appreciate and look at the bigger picture and to not get so caught up in the micro," she said. "Just enjoy what you have and don’t let things get to you too much because there’s so much else to be happy about."