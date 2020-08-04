TikTok's Josh Richards, Bryce Hall and More Sway Members Do Not Have COVID-19: Source

"They've all been tested and it came back negative," a source tells PEOPLE

The Sway House is apparently a healthy house.

Despite reports claiming that members of the popular TikTok creative collective known as Sway House have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), a source tells PEOPLE that the boys are all healthy.

"They've all been tested and it came back negative," the source says. "None of the members of the Sway House currently have COVID-19."

The Sway House comprises top TikTok stars including Bryce Hall, Griffin Johnson, Noah Beck, Anthony Reeves and more.

While Josh Richards recently announced that he had stepped away from the house, the source confirms that he also tested negative.

"They are all healthy," the source adds.

Speculation about their health status began after several members attended a large party at another TikTok collective house known as the Hype House.

Last week, YouTuber Tyler Oakley called out several internet personalities, including Tana Mongeau, James Charles and Nikita Dragun, on Twitter, claiming that they have been "partying in large groups" despite renewed COVID-19 restrictions in California.

"if your favorite influencers are at huge house parties during a pandemic (& are dumb enough to post it on social media)... they are bad influences. unfollow them," he wrote.

(Oakley did not mention which specific party, but his tweets came after a massive birthday party thrown for TikTok star Larray — born Larri Merritt — on last month.)