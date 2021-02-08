TikTok's Sway House Is Officially Over — but Its Message 'Will Never Die'

TikTok's Sway House is no more.

The Los Angeles creative collective known as Sway House — comprised of a handful of the platform's biggest stars — has come to an end more than a year after it was originally formed, PEOPLE has confirmed.

"If you view Sway as a content collective that lives together and is with each other every day, then yes, it's over," TalentX and Sway House co-founder Michael Gruen tells PEOPLE exclusively. "But Sway was always about a bigger message, and that will never die."

Gruen says the group set out to "shatter the preconceived notion of what it means to be a social media star" — a mission they believe they accomplished.

"I'm proud of what Sway was. These guys are trailblazers. They proved that there is no limit to where being a social media star can take you," says Gruen. "Sway is a lifestyle and a mission and that's something that will never change."

"But growth is important and they are each going in their own directions now," he adds. "It's time to move on."

Johnson echoes Gruen's sentiments, telling PEOPLE that the group will always be "bonded" by their time together.

"We created a message that is actually bigger than ourselves," Johnson says. "It's become a mentality and lifestyle more than just a place where we will. It's in our actions. It's impossible to leave it behind."

And back in December, Johnson told PEOPLE that while the group had split up, many of them still continue to live and work together.

"We decided to all break up based on what everyone was interested in and who gets in trouble together," he said. "So now it's three houses."

"We had our fun in L.A. when we first came here," he continued. "We had this crazy amount of fame that just hit us really fast. And we had the typical L.A. time, where we just went wild, and we just decided we were over it. We were ready to make the pivot into something more."

In January, Johnson celebrated Sway House's one-year anniversary on Instagram.