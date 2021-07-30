Charli and Dixie D'Amelio's Reality Series, The D'Amelio Show, Sets Fall Premiere Date

The first season of The D'Amelio Show will feature eight episodes

The wait for Charli and Dixie D'Amelio's reality show will be over soon!

On Friday, TikTok's first family announced that their upcoming Hulu reality series, The D'Amelio Show, is set to premiere on Sept. 3.

In the clip, the sisters are joined by their parents, Marc and Heidi D'Amelio, as they tease what fans can expect from their new series.

"Hey guys, guess what?" Charli, 17, says in the announcement video while surrounded by her family. "We have a new show on Hulu!"

"It's totally unscripted," Marc, 52, says as he and Charli jokingly hold scripts in their hands.

The D'Amelios then come back together to announce the show's official September premiere date. "Tune in to find out what our lives are really like behind the scenes," Heidi, 49, says as Dixie adds, "Hope you guys like it!"

Hulu announced the docuseries last December. The D'Amelio Show, which will be comprised of eight episodes in its first season, will take a closer look into the lives of Charli and Dixie as well as their parents, Marc and Heidi.

"We've always been a very close family, but this experience has brought us even closer and we're really excited to share a glimpse of our lives with the world," Marc said in a statement at the time. "Many people create impressions of us based off of short content, a few minutes or even seconds. But now, we're looking forward to sharing a side that you likely don't get to see on our social channels."

Hulu debuted a first look at the series in May with a one-minute teaser trailer, showing the family as they adjust to Charli and Dixie's rise to fame.

"We are best friends," says Dixie, 19, of sister Charli, 17, adding, "and other days, we can't even look at each other."

At one point, Heidi says: "Being normal kids, that doesn't change with a following [on social media]."