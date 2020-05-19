TikTok Stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio Launching New Podcast About Their Lives

Tiktok stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio have their sights set on a new virtual platform.

The two sisters are set to launch a weekly podcast, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at their lives, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show, which will also cover topics Charli, 16, and Dixie, 18, feel passionately about, does not yet have a name.

"We're so excited to share what's happening with us and our family since this all started," they said in a joint statement to THR. "Most of what we share is less than a minute long — usually seconds — so it's actually gonna be fun to be able to talk with our fans and break down everything going on in our lives, and we're excited to be part of the Ramble family."

The show will be part of the podcast network Ramble.

"Their incredibly infectious, engaging, creative and entertaining personalities will come to life in a new way for their millions of fans on this podcast, and we are ecstatic about launching this new platform together," Ramble chief content officer Chris Corcoran said.

News of the podcast comes shortly after Charli and Dixie officially parted ways with the TikTok creative collective known as the Hype House.

Charli and Dixie are among the social media platform's top performers. Charli is currently the top-followed star with 56 million followers, while Dixie also boasts an impressive 24 million followers.

Charli previously said her family is also considering starting a reality show.