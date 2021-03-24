TikTok Stars Addison Rae and Bryce Hall Split for a Second Time

The social media stars confirmed that they were giving their relationship a second try back in November 2020

Addison Rae Easterling and Bryce Hall are going their separate ways, again.

The two TikTok stars haves split, PEOPLE can confirm.

As of Wednesday morning, Easterling (who goes by Addison Rae professionally), 20, does not follow Hall, 21, on Instagram.

The pair confirmed their romance back in November 2020 in a YouTube video about their relationship, titled "The Truth About Us."

"He asked me out October 13," Easterling said in the video. "This is our second time dating … it'll be very interesting to see how this goes."

Earlier this week, Easterling — who is set to star in the upcoming She's All That remake, titled He's All That — spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music about her recent single, "Obsessed," and what went into crafting the song.

While speaking with Lowe, 47, Easterling seemingly confirmed her breakup, referring to "an ex-boyfriend" during the candid conversation.

"So the night recording this ... I was driving right before the studio, I had dropped off my ex-boyfriend, my boyfriend at the time," she said. "I dropped him off at his house ... He looked at me and was like, 'I'm obsessed with you.' And I was like, 'Me too.' "

"And I didn't really mean that. It was kind of an accident," she continued. "I mean, I didn't really mean that, I kind of meant, 'I'm obsessed with you too.' But he was like, 'Oh, are you obsessed with yourself?' And I was like, 'You know what? I should be.' And then I was like, 'But I'm obsessed with you too, whatever.' "

Following Easterling's interview with Apple Music, Hall also appeared to address the breakup, posting "the petty is real" in a statement on Twitter.