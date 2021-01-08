Tony Lopez, who denies the allegations, is a member of the Hype House and has 22.9 million TikTok followers

TikTok star Tony Lopez has been accused of sexual battery and emotional distress by two teenage girls.

In a filed lawsuit obtained by PEOPLE, the two girls — who use the aliases H.L. Doe and C.H. Doe in the lawsuit — both claim the 21-year-old social media star attempted to coerce them into sexual encounters and solicited explicit photos from them, despite knowing they were underage.

"This case arises out of injuries suffered by minor Plantiffs after they were lured, persuaded, coerced and groomed to either engage in physical sexual acts and/or send illicit and obscene child pornographic images of themselves, to Defendants, as a result of Defendants' illegal acts," the lawsuit alleges. "Tony Lopez knew that H.L. Doe, C.H. Doe, and other victims not named in the Complaint, were minors."

Tony denied the allegations in a statement to PEOPLE.

"These allegations are not at all true. I never sent nudes to these women and didn’t ask them to send me pictures either. And I certainly wouldn’t have sex with someone who told me they were underage," he said. "This whole thing seems like a money grab to me. I’m going to fight it to the very end. I will not allow them to continue to slander my name and attack my character."

According to the lawsuit, H.L. alleges Tony engaged in unlawful sexual acts, including both oral and vaginal intercourse, with her on Jan. 4, 2020. The teenager claims she told Tony she was 16 years old at the time, but later admitted to him that she was actually 15.

Later that month on Jan. 19, H.L. claims they had sex again. The teenager also alleges that Tony, who is a member of the Los Angeles TikTok collective known as the Hype House and has 22.9 million followers, urged her to keep their relationship a secret.

In the court documents, C.H. alleges she met Tony in April 2020 when she was invited to the Hype House by co-founder Tomas Petrou. There, she claims she exchanged social media info with Tony and also gave him her phone number.

"Tony Lopez acknowledged numerous times that fact that C.H. Doe was a minor and would commonly tell her to 'Stop being 16 [years old]', among other references to the fact that she was underage," the lawsuit states.

C.H. went on to allege that despite knowing she was 16 at the time, Tony began soliciting nude photos from her, including one message that said "Show me your boobs." C.H. also claims Tony sent her photos of his exposed penis and repeatedly asked her to meet him to have sex. According to the lawsuit, Tony "coerced and solicited that C.H. Doe perform sexual acts on him."

Along with Tony, the two teenagers are also suing Hype House, Petrou and co-founder Chase Hudson for negligence.

Petrou and Hudson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Tony was first accused of sexual misconduct and messaging underage girls over the summer. The accusations were made in tweets and TikTok videos that went viral at the time, Insider reported.

One tweet showed screenshots of messages said to be between Tony and a 15-year-old girl. Screenshots allegedly showing the social media influencer soliciting nude photos from the girl also surfaced online and were posted on the Instagram drama account TikTokRoom on July 15.

Following the allegations, Tony was dropped by the spa and beauty brand Bliss.

In August, he issued an apology, saying he planned to "hold myself responsible for this mistake, rather than run from it."

"Hey guys, I want to take a minute to address the recent accusations that have been made against me," Tony wrote on Twitter. "I am not proud of my past choices and actions I have made, and I am truly disappointed in myself for them. I am still new entertainment/ LA scene, and I am quickly learning that you can't believe everything that you are told. Once I found out the truth, I immediately stopped."

He continued: "I know these actions are not taken lightly and were extremely irresponsible of me. As a young man, I will hold myself responsible for this mistake, rather than run from it. I will learn from it, to help better educate myself for now and the future. I promise I will make better, well-informed decisions."

His 23-year-old brother, Ondreaz Lopez (together, the duo are known as the Lopez Brothers online), was also accused of sexual assault in June by a Twitter user who identified themselves as Al.

Al claimed Ondreaz and other members of a dance team he was on had a sleepover before a dance competition in Arizona the next day, according to E! News. Al reportedly alleged that Ondreaz “forced” them to touch his genitals while they were sleeping in the same bed.

"He wouldn't let me pull away until I turned the other way around," Al claimed.

Ondreaz denied the sexual assault allegations in a lengthy statement posted to Twitter, claiming that Al “put her [their] legs over mine and buried her [their] face" in his neck. Ondreaz also claimed they "initiated making out."

"We mutually made out for about half an hour, and it felt like things were escalating so I did get on top of her [them],” Ondreaz said in the tweet. “At this point, she [they] then stopped me and said she [they] didn't want to have sex. I was definitely confused, but at no point did she [they] have to force herself [themself] out from under me."

Ondreaz concluded the statement: "I want to finalize all of this with an apology to Alessandra [Al]. Regardless of whatever happened between us that evening, she [them] obviously felt very uncomfortable with it and it was never my intention to hurt her [them] or make her [them] feel the way. CONSENT is so important and no one deserves to have that taken away from them. I encourage everyone and all of my followers to speak up and talk to someone you trust if you're ever involved with someone that makes you feel uncomfortable, pressured or violated."

Tony came to his brother’s defense on Twitter, writing, “Sexual assault is a very serious matter!! This girl [them] that is claiming ondreaz sexually assaulted her is lying. We have friends that know about the situation that even came to me saying she [them] is LYING. I will provide screen shots when I get them.”

No criminal charges have been brought against either brother.