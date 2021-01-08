TikTok Star Noah Beck Addresses Backlash over Bahamas Trip with Dixie D'Amelio: 'It Is What It Is'
The star said the trip was important for the group to "reset" and focus on their mental health
Noah Beck is standing by his decision to travel to the Bahamas amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The TikTok star addressed the backlash he received after traveling to the tropical locale with his girlfriend, Dixie D'Amelio, her sister, Charli D'Amelio, and several other TikTokers last month.
"It is what it is," he said during an interview with Pop Galore. "I think, especially the business we’re in, it’s, like, you need some time to kind of disconnect for a little. That’s what that was meant for."
Describing the trip as "really fun," Beck, 19, said the group flew on a private plane, stayed in a secluded cabana and were "very cautious with what we did" while on the island.
"We took a private jet, so it was just us," he said, adding that "no one was near us."
"There were a few times where we went into the water park area, but the whole hotel itself was at 20 percent capacity so there was barely anyone there," he said.
While Beck said he understands why the trip could be seen as controversial, he believes that the same people criticizing the social media stars would have been more than happy to join them if given the opportunity.
"It's just kind of funny because let's say, that someone who’s commenting on our stuff, like, 'You guys need to stay home,’ and stuff like that. Let's say we DM one of them, like, ‘Yo, we want to fly you out to the Bahamas.' If they say yeah, then you screenshot it and say, ‘this you?’ or something like that," he said. "It’s just not even worth it."
"No matter what we do in life, people are going to say things," he said. "I always say, 'do what makes you happy.'"
Beck said the trip was important for the group to "reset" and focus on their mental health.
"I think it was just necessary," he added.
Beck is a member of the Los Angeles creative collective known as Sway House and has 23.6 million TikTok followers.
In August, the house reportedly had its utilities shut off by city authorities after Bryce Hall hosted a massive 21st birthday party that went viral for violating Los Angeles' coronavirus social distancing mandates.
