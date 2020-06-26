Dixie D'Amelio first teased the song when she sang it a cappella earlier this month in a video posted on TikTok

TikTok Star Dixie D'Amelio Releases New Single 'Be Happy' Created During & Inspired by Social Distancing

TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio has released her very first single "Be Happy!"

Dixie, who is the sister of popular YouTuber Charli D'Amelio, created the upbeat tune — which tackles mental health — while social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Sometimes I don't wanna be happy/Don't hold it against me," Dixie, 18, croons. "If I'm down just leave me there let me be sad."

"Sun's up, I already wanna lay down / Friends calling, are you really tryna go out? (No)," she sings.

The social media star first teased track when she posted a video of herself singing it a cappella on TikTok earlier this month. The clip quickly went viral, racking up over 16 million views and over 125,000 comments within the first 24 hours.

"I felt connected to this song immediately," Dixie said of the single. "I wanted to share the honesty of this message with others, especially those around my age. I remain so grateful for the people that surround me and the opportunities I've been given, but some days, as we all know, it's not easy to be happy."

Dixie said she hopes that "anyone who listens can be reminded that it's okay to feel what we feel. It's okay to have a bad day."

"We all have them and you are not alone," she added.

To make the track come to life, Dixie worked in a "virtual studio" with producer Christian Medice, who has worked with P!nk and Halsey.

Image zoom Charli and Dixie D'Amelio Dixie D'Amelio/Instagram

"I don't think there are enough songs in the pop world that speak openly about mental health," Medice said. "I love the fact that it's a serious, catchy pop song without sounding preachy or corny."

The song was co-written by Medice, Sam De Rosa and Billy Man.

"Be Happy" is not only special because of its message, but the track also marks Dixie's first time ever recording.

Aside from her music talents, Dixie is a leading social media stars with 27 million followers on Instagram and 11.9 million on Instagram.

She is also an advocate against cyberbullying and has partnered with UNICEF to raise awareness on the negative effects that cyberbullying on young people.