TikTok's Nessa Barrett Denounces 'Slut Shaming' amid Charli D'Amelio & Chase Hudson Drama

"Yes, Chase kissed me & nothing else happened after that," she tells PEOPLE

Drama has erupted among some of TikTok's biggest names.

According to Seventeen, fans began realizing on Monday that several stars from the platform had unfollowed each other on Instagram. That included Josh Richards, Bryce Hall and more former and current Sway House members unfollowing Chase Hudson, a.k.a. Lil Huddy. (The Sway House, located in Los Angeles, is a collective of TikTok and YouTube influencers.)

Then Hudson's ex-girlfriend Charli D'Amelio, 16, waded into the drama, seemingly lashing out at him in a tweet that read: "i hope she was worth it. :)"

The tweet has been deleted, but a TikTok fan account, TikTokRoom, captured a screenshot. According to the account, D'Amelio also deleted all of her Instagram pictures with Hudson, 18.

Hudson responded in a since-deleted tweet, claiming that "all of this drama is going on because I kissed Nessa when we were both single." As fans know, Nessa Barrett is Richards' 17-year-old ex-girlfriend, and Hudson is rumored to have sent her an inappropriate photo while dating D'Amelio, which he denied.

"then you shouldn’t have come to my house after without telling me..." D'Amelio replied.

Then Hudson decided to air out more drama from the TikTok community in a lengthy tweet he later deleted, prompting a scathing response from D'Amelio.

"stop deflecting you're [sic] actions onto others because you can’'t take responsibility chase. want me to talk about how you treated me throughout our relationship or do you just want to continue to play the victim?" she wrote.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Barrett confirms she and Hudson once kissed and decries the hate she has received online over the drama, revealing she's considered quitting social media.

"I’m only going to speak on this matter once because there are far more important things happening in the world right now. I'm tired of being everyone's scapegoat, no matter what I say or what people say I've done, I get hate online. Yes, Chase kissed me & nothing else happened after that. I can speak for the both of us that it didn’t mean anything," she says. "The narrative that is being spun around me is one of hate and slut shaming, and the constant DM's and emails of people telling me i’m stupid and should kill myself are getting to be too much for to me bear. I’ve deleted my apps off my phone and only re-download to post - it's gotten so bad. it makes me want to quit social media altogether. I’m thankful for my true friends, my team, and finding solace in the studio on a daily basis. My music has been my therapy, and I’m excited to share my side of the story and my truth through my music with the world when it's ready."

A rep for D'Amelio had no comment. A rep for Hudson did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

D'Amelio and Hudson were first linked in late December. D'Amelio announced their split in April on her Instagram Story.

Chase Hudson and Charli D'Amelio

"Since you guys have watched mine and Chase's relationship from the start, I decided I needed to tell you all that we are no longer together," she wrote. "It hurts me to say this, but we've decided that this is what's best for both of us. We are still close friends and I would not change that for anything! I truly have so much love for Chase and wish him nothing but the best for him. It makes me happy to see all of the great things he has going for him."

Last month, the two sparked reconciliation rumors when they reunited on TikTok. At the time, D'Amelio uploaded a video of herself dancing in a pool, with Hudson making a surprise appearance at the end.

"The boy," she captioned the clip.

Hudson also posted his own video with his ex, writing, "long time no see bruvv."