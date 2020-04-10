TikTok Star Charli D'Amelio Says She and Her Family Are Interested in Doing a Reality Show

Image zoom Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Charli D’Amelio might be bringing her TikTok fame to a new platform.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 15-year-old social media star opened up about her family’s thoughts on starting a reality show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I mean, definitely something that would be super fun,” D’Amelio said of creating a show with her family.

She shared that a reality series would be a way for her fans to “see what goes on when we’re not just posting TikToks.”

“I feel like no one really gets to see, but, people are always talking about how they think our family dynamic is pretty cool,” she added.

RELATED: TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio Joins Jimmy Fallon to Teach Him Viral Dance Moves

D’Amelio — who is now the most-followed person on TikTok with 47.1 million followers — said that her fans have already expressed interest in seeing more of her family behind-the-scenes.

“They love when we go live, so that’s super fun,” she explained.

“I mean, it’s really whatever helps us showcase what we’re really like. Because people only really see us, like, dancing or lip-syncing to songs. So, it’s really fun. Maybe try some new things,” the teen revealed.

D’Amelio’s parents Heidi and Marc, as well as her 18-year-old sister Dixie — who is also popular on the app — are on board with the potential project.

RELATED: James Charles and TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio Talk Viral Fame in New YouTube Makeup Tutorial

“We’re figuring out all that stuff right now,” Marc told ET, explaining that his daughter’s rise to fame “happened all really quickly.”

“But we think if we’re gonna do it, we’ll go all in with it,” he continued. “And like Charli said, let everyone get to know us a little bit more closely. So, we’re in the process of working it out right now.”

Since joining the app, Charli has racked up over 13.9 million followers on Instagram, appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and was even featured in a Super Bowl commercial.

“You just have to be authentic,” the teen told Fallon last month of her secret to making viral TikTok videos. “You can’t fake a smile. You have to do what you actually enjoy.”