TikTok Star Charli D'Amelio Defends Kouvr Annon Against Body-Shaming

TikTok's Charli D'Amelio is firing back at body-shamers after fellow social media star Kouvr Annon revealed she's been criticized for the way she looks.

"I can't understand why some people think it's okay to talk about someone's looks, weight, sexual identity, etc in a negative way," D'Amelio, 16, tweeted on Sunday. "This can be hurtful to not only the person you are making fun of but also the people that look like or identify with what you are saying is the 'problem.'"

Earlier on Sunday, Annon, 20, opened up about struggling with her "body image," sharing that "it's so hard to be confident in yourself and love yourself when the world tells you that your [sic] 'fat' or 'ugly'"

"For a long time I've struggled with my body image and the way that I've looked," Annon wrote in a lengthy statement shared to her Instagram Story.

"I was never the 'skinny' girl and I never looked like any of my friends. It's so hard to be confident in yourself and love yourself when the world tells you that your [sic] 'fat' or 'ugly.' I've always felt that I had never been god [sic] enough for anyone and when I looked in the mirror there was always something wrong," Annon continued.

"My stomach was too big, my thighs touched, my hair was too short, I wasn't tall enough, I constantly hated the way I looked," Annon wrote, adding that it has taken her "so long" to "finally look in the mirror and not absolutely hate myself."

"I've realized that I don't want to look good to impress people because that will get me nowhere. I want to look good and feel good for myself."

Annon went on to condemn body-shamers and racism, writing, "It is never okay and it will never be okay to tear people down because of the color of their skin, the shape of their body, or their height and size."

"People struggle every day with loving themselves and when you tear people down it's so much deeper than that comment. It can trigger many things for that person like EDs [eating disorders], body dysmorphia, and even self harm."

Annon then encouraged her followers to "think before you take time out of your day to tear someone down you could just as easily lift someone up."

"Let's spread positivity," Annon added.

Annon's message comes after she last posted on her Instagram feed on July 17. The Hype House member shared a promotional photo for Savage X Fenty, which showed her lying back in a field of grass, wearing a pink lace lingerie set.

Annon has over 2 million followers on Instagram and 10.9 million followers on TikTok. She is also the girlfriend of YouTube star Alex Warren.

D'Amelio, who has over 75 million followers across TikTok and Instagram, has also dealt with hate.

In May, the star opened up to PEOPLE about dealing with negativity online, saying she speaks out to help others dealing with similar issues.

"I do try to talk about it as much as I can. A lot of people are afraid to," she said. "I feel the more I talk about it, the more normalized it is for people to open about their feelings. If I'm talking about it and they know that this bothers me and they are going through a similar thing, maybe at school, just showing people that it's okay to have feelings. It's okay to not be 100% all the time."

And by calling out the hateful comments, she wants people to realize the impact their words can have.