TikTok Star Bryce Hall Returns to Social Media After Arrest: 'Be Grateful'
Bryce Hall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, alongside fellow Sway House member Jaden Hossler
Bryce Hall is back on Instagram.
The TikTok star returned to social media on Thursday — three days after he was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.
In the photos, Hall, 20, is seen smiling while standing on a tennis court and kneeling next to the net. He tagged the location as Calabasas, California.
"Be grateful," he captioned the post.
While Hall has yet to directly address the arrest, he also posted several photos and videos to his Instagram Story.
Hall was arrested in Texas on Monday alongside his friend and fellow Sway House member Jaden Hossler.
According to the jail administrator for the Lee County Sheriff's Office in Texas, Hall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, which is a misdemeanor. He posted his $5,000 bail on Tuesday.
Hossler was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, as well as possession of a controlled substance, less than 400 grams, which is a felony. He posted his $6,500 bail on Tuesday.
Reps for Hall and Hossler are not commenting, and plea information is unavailable.
Shortly after being released, Hall tweeted, "I'm back," and Hossler wrote, "Hi," though they both later deleted their posts.
Hall and Hossler are among TikTok's top stars, with nearly 13 million followers between the two. They both reside in the Sway House, which consists of six social media stars — Hall, Richards, Anthony Reeves, Hossler, Kio Cyr and Griffin Johnson — who live together while producing viral moments on TikTok and YouTube.