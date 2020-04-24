TikTok's Addison Rae Hits Back at Body Shamers: 'Do Not Listen to These Hurtful Comments'

Image zoom Addison Easterling/Instagram

Addison Easterling isn’t backing down against body shamers.

The TikTok star (aka Addison Rae) responded to trolls this week after she noticed a slew of messages "talking negatively" about her weight on social media.

"I’ve seen 5-10 tweets & tiktoks today talking negatively about my body and weight.. it makes me feel insecure," she tweeted. "But luckily I’m looking at it in a different light."

Instead of letting the comments get her down, Easterling, 19, said she is choosing to focus on the positive.

"I've been very motivated to start eating better and working out everyday to become the healthiest version of myself," she said.

And while she admitted reading the hurtful comments was hard, she encouraged her 1.3 million Twitter and 35.8 million TikTok followers to accept themselves for who they are — flaws and all.

"If you are healthy and happy, do NOT listen to these hurtful comments," she wrote. "You are perfect."

Easterling, who is known for her viral TikTok dances, later wrote, "put that outfit/swimsuit on that you like and DANCE! because if you’re happy and healthy that’s all that matters."

Though Easterling was a latecomer to the social media app (joining in July 2019), she quickly rose to prominence as one of the most-followed accounts. She's now an active member of the TikTok creative collective Hype House, along with her close friend Charli D'Amelio.

Earlier this month, fellow social media star Bryce Hall cleared up rumors surrounding his relationship with Easterling, telling PEOPLE he is "single."

“I’m single and I’m loving it,” said Hall. “I can do relationships or I can be single. It just depends on how I’m feeling.”