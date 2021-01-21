TikTok's Noah Beck to Star in His Own Reality Show, Noah Beck Tries Things: 'I'm So Excited'

Noah Beck is making his first foray into television.

The TikTok star, who boasts a following of over 24 million on the social media app, is set to star in his own reality show, Noah Beck Tries Things. The series will follow Beck as he ventures into new experiences and navigates his life as a creator in Los Angeles.

"I'm super excited," Beck, 19, tells PEOPLE of the six-episode series, which premieres on AwesomenessTV's digital platforms on Friday. "My friends take me through a little bootcamp of what they're good at, and then they grade me at the end. You'll realize that I need to work on some things, but it was really fun."

As the social media star tries his hand at new skill sets, he enlists the help of some special guests, including YouTuber James Charles, Dance Moms alum Mackenzie Ziegler and his girlfriend Dixie D'Amelio.

"You're going to see me rap a little. You're going to see me cook," he says. "You're going to see me try putting makeup on one of the biggest makeup gurus in the world — so that one should be quite a show."

"Then, you're going to see me try to be the best boyfriend I can," Beck teases, referring to his relationship with D'Amelio.

Beck says he's excited for his fans to see a new side of himself on the show, especially when it comes to his relationship with D'Amelio.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Awesomeness

Since confirming their relationship in October, the TikTok stars haven't been shy about sharing their budding romance with their followers, regularly posting PDA-packed photos and videos together.

"The amount of times we've gotten like, 'Oh, this is just a publicity thing,' " Beck tells PEOPLE. "But Dixie and I love each other. We're just like any other normal teenage couple. Yes, we have a huge spotlight on us, and it gets overwhelming — like these constant comments. But other than that, we're just two teenagers in love with each other and couldn't be happier."

But Beck says he's still learning to navigate living his life in the public eye and tries not to let negative comments get him down.

"Sometimes, I don't even open my comment sections, because I don't want to see," he says. "There's no point in me seeing these negative things and kind of just doing it to myself. I can't take any of this personally."

And Noah Beck Tries Things is just the start for the young star. Beck says his "ultimate dream" is to eventually transition full-time into acting and modeling.

"I want to be a movie star. I want to be an actor, and that is my goal now. With acting will come modeling and stuff like that. That's where I see myself in a few years, hopefully," he says. "It's shooting for the stars, but hopefully maybe receiving an Oscar in a few years. That's the goal."