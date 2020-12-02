TikTok Star Josh Richards Hands Out UnHide Blankets to Homeless in L.A.

Josh Richards, along with fellow Sway House member Griffin Johnson, hit the local streets to hand out the blankets

Josh Richards is doing his part to give back during the holiday season.

In honor of Giving Tuesday this week, the TikTok star teamed up with Ellen DeGeneres' faux fur brand, UnHide, to help pass out blankets to the homeless population in Los Angeles.

"This season is getting a little bit colder heading into winter," Richards says in a video of him handing out blankets, adding that he wants to help "keep some people warm."

Richards, along with fellow Sway House member Griffin Johnson, hit the local streets to hand out the blankets. In the video, the two are seen laughing and chatting with the different people they met throughout the day.

"She watches us on TikTok," says Richards, 18, after talking to one woman. "She said we help her day go by, which is amazing. I'm glad we got to meet her."

UnHide will continue supporting the giving initiative throughout the holiday season by donating a portion of December proceeds to the L.A. Mission in an effort to end homelessness in Los Angeles.

And Richards didn't just help out for the day — the social media star has joined UnHide as a co-creative director and investor.

"Today, I am thrilled to take the next step towards fulfilling the promise I made to myself," he says. "I am pleased to announce that I am joining UnHide as co-creative director, as an investor, and as a partner in a company that I believe will change the world. I hope, through my actions, I can inspire a new generation, Gen Z, to take on the issue of animal efficacy and join me in my mission to create a national conversation around it."

This is one of several new ventures that Richards has started in 2020. Last month, the star became a partner of Dog for Dog, a pet company that donates one bag of dog food to an animal shelter for each bag of food purchased. And in June, he launched a new clothing line called Buddy Hard, which included a hoodie that benefitted the NAACP.