TikTok's Josh Richards Denies Viral Diss Track Caused Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson's Split

Bryce Hall and Josh Richards don’t feel responsible for Chase Hudson and Charli D’Amelio’s split.

Weeks ago, the two TikTok stars accused Hudson (a.k.a. Lil Huddy) of sending inappropriate text messages to Richards’ girlfriend in the now-viral diss track “Still Softish” — the music video for which finds Hall and Richards taunting Hudson with obscenities and suggestive dance moves. And now, Hudson and D’Amelio have called it quits.

“It’s safe to say, we know the diss track wasn’t the reason that they broke up,” Richards tells PEOPLE.

But the two members of the Los Angeles-based content hub Sway House understand why it may look like that from the outside.

“It was really convenient timing,” says Hall with a laugh, adding that “the diss track should have made them break up because of the things said in it.”

And Hall, 20, and Richards, 18, stand by the claims made in the song.

“No regrets,” Hall says.

“We definitely exposed him,” Richards adds. “We never made the song to ever try to hurt Charli. We always had our best intentions for her because we really like her.”

Hudson and D’Amelio did not immediately return PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

D’Amelio and Hudson announced their split on Tuesday after several months of dating.

“Since you guys have watched mine and Chase’s relationship from the start, I decided I needed to tell you all that we are no longer together,” D’Amelio, who turns 16 on May 1, wrote on her Instagram Story. “It hurts me to say this, but we’ve decided that this is what’s best for both of us. We are still close friends and I would not change that for anything! I truly have so much love for Chase and wish him nothing but the best for him. It makes me happy to see all of the great things he has going for him.”

While Hudson, 17, never directly responded to Hall and Richards’ claims, he seemingly denied cheating rumors on Twitter earlier this month, writing, “I love one woman. Do not tell lies.”

D’Amelio and Hudson were first linked in late December, though they did not confirm their relationship until a month later, posting a PDA-packed Instagram.