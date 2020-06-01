TikTok Star Jaden Hossler's 'Hiatus' from Sway House Was Planned Before Arrest, Source Says

TikTok's Jaden Hossler is making a change following his arrest last week.

Over the weekend, Hossler revealed plans to step away from the Los Angeles creative collective known as Sway House.

"Hello everyone," he wrote on Twitter. "Please know how grateful I am for you all. music has saved my life, & I’m sure it has for many of you. with that, I have decided to dedicate my time & efforts to that side of my career. Josh & I have decided to take a hiatus from sway. "

Along with Hossler, fellow Sway House member Josh Richards also announced plans to leave.

"I would first like to express how important you guys are to me, you’ve all given me so much to be blessed for & a life that I’ve always dreamed of. With that, I have decided to focus on furthering my projects & ventures in the entrepreneurial, music, social media, and artistic industry," Richards tweeted. "Jaden & I have decided to go on a hiatus from Sway. Love you all, and will always love my sway family. I have a lot of really big announcements coming soon that I’m excited to share with you. I am stoked for what’s to come for @jadenhossler and I."

Hossler's move comes less than a week after he was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana alongside his friend Bryce Hall.

But a source tells PEOPLE that Hossler's decision to go on hiatus from the Sway House was not related to the arrest.

Hossler and Richards' "move was in the works for a while," the source says. "It was just the best move for their career development."

According to the jail administrator for the Lee County Sheriff's Office in Texas, Hossler was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, as well as possession of a controlled substance, less than 400 grams, which is a felony. He posted his $6,500 bail on Tuesday.