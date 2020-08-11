TikTok’s Jaden Hossler Reveals Battle with Depression: I'd ‘Pray’ to ‘Die in My Sleep’

Jaden Hossler opens up about his struggles with depression on his single "Pray"

TikTok star Jaden Hossler is opening up about his battle with depression through his music.

During an interview with Radio.com, Hossler, who is best known by his stage name jxdn, shared that his single "Pray" is "without a doubt the realest and most prominent song" that he's made as it details his past desire to want to end his own life.

"It's just something that people struggle with daily, talking about depression," Hossler, 19, told host Kevan Kenney.

Hossler explained that "Pray" is "kind of like a prayer that I was calling out before while I was in the depression, I would pray to God, 'let me die in my sleep.' And coming out of it, there's hope at the end of the road."

"It changes in verses from going 'I pray to God to let me die,' to 'I pray to God I don't die in my sleep,' " Hossler explained during the interview. "It's just a really cool duality and we get a really cool opportunity to spotlight suicide and how people struggle with it."

"Kind of giving them a song to unify everybody together and also giving them some real information at the end of the video to give them steps if they need help or if they need people to talk to," continued Hossler, who is signed to Travis Barker's DTA label.

Hossler went on to explain that now more than ever "it's important for us to be there for people, one-on-one or with a group, or in my case with millions of people watching my stuff."

"I just want people to understand that everyone goes through it, and we need to stop isolating people because either they're struggling or they don't know what to do. That's not how you go about it. We've got to love people to change," Hossler shared.

In addition, Hossler, who was raised in a Christian household, is encouraging people to "find their faith."

"I just encourage people to find their faith in something, whatever it is that's their choice, and then stick to it, dude ... just hold onto it. That's what I've been doing," he said.

Hossler emphasized that his music isn't just for "vibes" and that he really hopes to make a change.

"We really wanted people to understand that this isn't just a song for vibes — I want this to start a movement in people to realize that it's okay to go through what millions of people are going through, but it's not okay to leave it at that," Hossler said.

Hossler's "Pray" will be on his upcoming album of the same name, which will drop on Aug. 20.

In July, Hossler raved over the track on Twitter, saying it "will be one of my biggest songs of all time not because of numbers but bc of what it is."

"Bc it's exactly that. It's not a song. It's a cry for help when I was at the lowest point in my life. There is hope. You're not alone," he tweeted.

On Tuesday, Hossler tweeted that he had finished the music video for "Pray" and "bawled my eyes out all day."