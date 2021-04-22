TikTok's Hype House Lands New Netflix Reality Show

The Los Angeles creative collective originally formed in late 2019 when a handful of TikTok's biggest stars moved into a house together

TikTok's Hype House is getting their own show.

The currently untitled series will follow the group as they "open their lives to the world and show a side of themselves and their relationships we've seldom seen," according to the synopsis. "From humble beginnings to overnight fame, these are the stories of the most popular personalities on social media as they come into their own, fall in love and tackle the next stage of their lives."

The Los Angeles creative collective originally formed in late 2019 when a handful of TikTok's biggest stars moved into a house together.

Notably missing from the upcoming project is former Hype House member Tony Lopez, who was accused of sexual battery and emotional distress by two teenage girls earlier this year.

In a lawsuit obtained by PEOPLE, the two girls both claimed the 21-year-old attempted to coerce them into sexual encounters and solicited explicit photos from them, despite knowing they were underage.

Lopez denied the allegations in a statement to PEOPLE at the time, saying, "This whole thing seems like a money grab to me. I'm going to fight it to the very end. I will not allow them to continue to slander my name and attack my character."

The Hype House Netflix series isn't the only TikTok reality show in the works. Former Hype House members and sisters Charli and Dixie D'Amelio are expected to debut their own docuseries on Hulu later this year.