Griffin Johnson to Host New Show Reacting to Viral TikTok Videos: 'I'm So Excited'

Griffin Johnson is making the move from the phone screen to the small screen.

The TikTok star tells PEOPLE he's working on a new television show set to launch in the new year.

"I'm going into hosting," he says. "I'm working on building my first show. So that's really cool."

While Johnson can't reveal too many details about the upcoming project, the 22-year-old says it'll feature him reacting to viral moments — including videos from the very app that made him famous.

"It's going to be reaction-based," he says, adding that the show will be a similar model to that of MTV's Ridiculousness or Comedy Central's Tosh.O. "But obviously with the relevant videos and TikTok — everything that we know today. I'm so excited."

Hosting a show inspired by Ridiculousness couldn't be a better fit for Johnson, who says he's been a longtime fan of Rob Dyrdek.

"I love that guy," he says. "[He's a] really big inspiration for me on that front."

But that's not all the aspiring host has in the works. Along with his television show, Johnson says he will also try his hand in hosting in the "gaming" space.

"I have a bunch of stuff coming up that I can't talk about yet, but I'm hosting some big events in different areas of culture," he teases.

And when it comes to getting industry advice, Johnson knows just who to turn to.