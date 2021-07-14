TikTok Couple Christian Plourde and Mads Lewis on the 'Cheesy' Way They Say 'I Love You'

TikTok creators Christian Plourde and Madison "Mads" Lewis are opening up about how they fell for each other.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the stars reflect on their romance, sharing that they first met while Lewis, 18, was in a previous relationship but then reconnected when she moved into a Los Angeles content house where Plourde, 20, lived.

"We properly met in the content house called Just a House LA," Lewis says. "He's friends with all the girls that were in the house. He's like a brother figure to them, protected them a lot."

"I started flirting with him and I was like, 'He's cute,'" she continues of Plourde, whose first single, "I'm Alright," dropped on Tuesday.

After the pair spent time hanging out together at the house, romance sparked, with Lewis posting with her new beau on Instagram for the first time in May.

One of their early shared activities was playing pool together, prompting Plourde to get them matching eight ball rings.

"That's like our, 'I love you,' because we flirted over playing billiards," Lewis says.

"When I asked her out originally, I got us two rings that had the eight ball on it because we would play pool," Plourde explains further. "And that was our way of flirting in front of everybody without them knowing, but she's actually really good at pool. I'm known to hit the eight ball, and so I'd always make that joke. And before we were sending hearts, we would send the eight ball emoji, so I thought it was cute."

"It's cheesy when you say it out loud," Lewis says, as Plourde adds, "It's cheesy, but it means something to us."

Lewis' relationship with Plourde came about three months after she confirmed her split from fellow TikToker and musician Jaden Hossler. Hossler then began dating one of his collaborators, Nessa Barrett.

"My past relationship is very different from my relationship now," Lewis tells PEOPLE. "And obviously, I wish both of them the best and everyone in my past the best, but there's a lot of toxic traits that came with my past relationship."

"So in this relationship, that doesn't exist," she continues, "He's actually a very respectful man and he's mature — and when I say man, he's a man. I feel like my past relationships were with little boys, it was young, it was just a stupid love that you brought in. I thought I was in love with somebody, but I think I was just in love with the idea and I would say that I'm in love with somebody actually now this time around."

Plourde says he tries to "treat girls with the utmost respect that I can," crediting his mom with that trait.

"When I saw [Lewis] coming out of her relationship, at first I was just there to comfort her, basically telling her, 'Hey, you're going to be okay. Life's going to move forward,'" he says.