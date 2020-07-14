Chase Hudson broke his silence for the first time since he admitted to kissing Nessa Barrett following his split from Charli D'Amelio

Chase Hudson Apologizes to Ex Charli D'Amelio After TikTok Drama: 'It Shouldn't Have Happened'

Chase Hudson is owning up to his mistakes.

"I just wanted to come on here and really apologize to all you guys for the way things unfolded online," he said in an Instagram video. "I should have just done my part and kept it offline."

While this is the first time he's publicly addressing the drama, Hudson, 18, said he had a private conversation with D'Amelio, 16.

"I made sure to apologize to Charli," he said. "It still shouldn't have ever happened. I'll be learning a lot from this as a person, growing from it and setting a better example."

Last week, D'Amelio lashed out at Hudson in a since-deleted tweet, writing, "i hope she was worth it. :)" She also deleted all of her Instagram pictures with Hudson, 18, and unfollowed him on social media.

Hudson responded before deleting a tweet claiming that "all of this drama is going on because I kissed Nessa when we were both single." Barrett, 17, is TikTok star Josh Richards' ex-girlfriend, and Hudson is rumored to have sent her an inappropriate text while dating D'Amelio, which he denied.

During his Instagram post, Hudson said he also apologized to the members of the Sway House, which includes Richards.

"Everything's handled," he said.

Following the apology, D'Amelio appears to have re-followed her ex on Instagram.

In her own Instagram apology, D'Amelio broke down in tears while admitting that she handled the situation "completely immaturely."

"It should not have happened online," she said. "It breaks my heart to see the people that I love get hate. It makes me feel so guilty that I had any part in it."

"I apologize for what I said. I was extremely hurt and I felt betrayed, so I did what I had to do to make myself feel better, but I know that it was not the right thing to do," she added.

D'Amelio and Hudson were first linked in late December. D'Amelio announced their split in April on her Instagram Story.