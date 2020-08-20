Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said earlier this month that anyone who hosted large gatherings would have their utilities shut off

TikToker Bryce Hall Has His Utilities Shut Off for Hosting Massive Birthday Party in Los Angeles: Report

TikTok star Bryce Hall reportedly had his utilities shut off after hosting a massive birthday party that went viral over the weekend for violating Los Angeles' novel coronavirus (COVID-19) social distancing mandates.

Hall celebrated his 21st birthday with a large gathering that did not follow guidelines to prevent the spread of the contagious respiratory virus, which reportedly prompted Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to make good on his promise earlier this month that he would disconnect the utilities of anyone who hosted large gatherings.

"With more than 2,000 Angelenos — and over 170,000 Americans — lost to COVID-19, we need every resident to undertake critical safeguards to stop the spread of this virus. That includes not hosting or attending parties that put themselves, their neighbors, and many others at risk," Garcetti said in a statement Wednesday.

While Garcetti did not mention Hall by name, he said that "despite several warnings," the house in question "has turned into a nightclub in the hills, hosting large gatherings in flagrant violation of our public health orders."

"The City has now disconnected utilities at this home to stop these parties that endanger our community," he said. The Los Angeles Police Department issued multiple warnings prior to the disconnection, the mayor's office said.

"If we wish to reopen more businesses, return our kids to school, or get back to our normal lives, we must continue to wear masks, wash our hands frequently, and as we’re emphasizing today, avoid gathering with others," the mayor added. "All of these actions save lives."

New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz first reported that Hall's power had been shut off at his Hollywood Hills home on Wednesday, but that his water was still working.

A rep for Hall and the mayor's office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Video footage and photos of the party that circulated online showed people at the gathering without masks.

Hall and his roommates, Noah Beck and Blake Gray, have held multiple parties during the COVID-19 outbreak, and recently held one at a rental property in Encino. Lorenz reported that the Encino house still had power.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a statement earlier this month that large in-person gatherings, like house parties, are the "highest-risk settings" for the spread of the virus.

"The consequences of these large parties ripple throughout our entire community because the virus can quickly and easily spread," the statement said.

Los Angeles County has had at least 224,031 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 12,223 cases reported in the last week, according to data from the New York Times.