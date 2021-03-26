TikTok Stars Bryce Hall, Noah Beck and Blake Gray Land New Reality Show Sway Life

The show will follow the social media stars as they navigate their lives in the spotlight

TikTok's Sway House is getting their own show.

The upcoming series, titled Sway Life, will follow the group as they navigate their lives in the spotlight, chronicling everything from their friendships, heartbreaks, and of course, scandals.

The show, which premieres Monday, will be available across the Facebook family of apps, including Instagram, Facebook Watch, and Messenger's Watch Together. Sway Life is produced by Bunim-Murray productions and ReKTX.

The Los Angeles creative collective originally formed in 2020 when a handful of TikTok's biggest stars moved into a house together.

Sway House Image zoom Credit: Griffin Johnson/Instagram

And while most of the boys have since moved out, Johnson previously told PEOPLE that they all remain friends and continue to work together.

"We decided to all break up based on what everyone was interested in and who gets in trouble together," he said. "So now it's three houses."

"We had our fun in L.A. when we first came here," he continued. "We had this crazy amount of fame that just hit us really fast. And we had the typical L.A. time, where we just went wild, and we just decided we were over it. We were ready to make the pivot into something more."