TikTok Star Bryce Hall Shuts Down Rumor That Ex Addison Rae Is Pregnant

Bryce Hall is addressing speculation about Addison Easterling, a.k.a. Addison Rae.

Fans have been hoping for an update on Easterling, who recently went dark on social media. The star has over 49 million followers on TikTok and typically posts at least one or two videos a day, but hasn't posted since June 28. She's also been absent on Instagram and Twitter.

Approached by the YouTube channel Celebrity Livin, Hall, 20, said he had "no comment" when asked about Easterling, 19, but noted that she was "fine."

"I mean, she's fine, just know that," he said. "And let me just clear it up — she's not pregnant. I don't know why that's a thing. She's not pregnant."

Hall added that he saw a headline claiming that he had confirmed the pregnancy but insisted "that never happened."

A rep for Easterling did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Hall, who has over 10 million followers on TikTok, recently opened up about his relationship with Easterling in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. The two have been close since meeting last fall and previously confirmed they had been "talking on and off."

"We're still like, really good friends," he said. "We never broke, I mean, we never separated for real bad reasons, you know? Like, we were just busy doing our own things."

"Now with quarantine, [we're] not so busy," he added. "Not saying anything, but we're really good friends."

In April, Hall told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview that he was "single and loving it" amid rumors that he and Easterling were an item.

He also acknowledged that there are downsides to dating in the public eye.