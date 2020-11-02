TikTok's Noah Beck, Josh Richards and More Sway Members Donate Masks to Schools amid Pandemic

"I hope this small gesture shows my community that I will never forget about them and will always be there to support them," said Noah Beck

Several members of TikTok's Sway House are giving back.

Noah Beck, Josh Richards, Griffin Johnson, Bryce Hall and Blake Gray have teamed up with Bella+Canvas to donate a total of 100,000 masks to their alma maters, including some of their hometown high schools

Beck is giving 20,000 masks to Ironwood High School in Glendale, Arizona; Richards' 20,000 masks will go to St. Mary’s Catholic Secondary School in Cobourg, Ontario; Johnson is donating 10,000 to Indiana State University and 10,000 to Indiana University; Hall's 20,000 masks will go to Howard High School in Ellicott City, Maryland; and Gray is giving 10,000 masks to Cy-Fair High School in Cypress, Texas, and 10,000 to Hamilton Middle School in Houston.

"Giving back is something I’ve always known I wanted to do. I’m honored to finally have that opportunity thanks to Bella+Canvas," Gray tells PEOPLE. "In a tumultuous time such as this that we’re in, it feels good to be able to make people laugh and smile through our content and to be able to give back."

"When I sit back and think about how blessed we [Sway] are, it’s incredibly humbling," adds Johnson. "This initiative is us taking up the mantle of responsibility we as a group have toward our hometowns. Thank you Mom and Dad for everything you’ve done for me. While I may have moved to L.A., you both and our community are always top of mind and heart."

Hall says it feels like his "moral duty to give back to my community back home" heading into the holiday season. "I know this is only a token of my appreciation to my hometown that raised me, but I hope they put these masks to good use. I fervently look forward to giving back more in the future," he says.

Richards says the "opportunity to give back was extremely humbling," adding: "In a time where so many are in need, this was the least I could do. I look forward to continuing my philanthropic journey and giving back to those who supported me."

"I may be a small-town kid, but I’m a big-town dreamer and aspirer," Beck says. "All my success can be chalked up to the people that raised me and accepted me through good and bad. When I heard about this opportunity to give back to the community that embraced me since I was a child, I couldn’t pass it up. I hope this small gesture shows my community that I will never forget about them and will always be there to support them."

The gesture comes two months after several Sway members faced criticism after attending a large house party during the middle of the pandemic. In August, a source told PEOPLE that none of the TikTok stars had tested positive for the coronavirus. "They are all healthy," the source said at the time.