TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio Officially Leaves the Hype House

Charli D'Amelio and her sister Dixie are no longer part of the creative collective house

The Hype House is down a few members.

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio and her sister Dixie have left the creative collective known as the Hype House. Reps for the sisters confirmed their exit to The Hollywood Reporter.

"When the Hype House started to become more of a business, Charli and Dixie stepped away from that aspect," the rep said. "While their businesses are separate, their friendships with the members continue."

Charli and Dixie's status with The Hype House came under question last month after the sisters stopped appearing on the brand's Instagram and TikTok feeds. And further speculation was sparked when Charli, 16, and Hype House founder Chase Hudson ("Lil Huddy"), 17, split after a few months of dating.

Charli and Dixie are not the first Hype House members to leave. Social media star Daisy Keech announced her exit in March, claiming that she was not receiving the recognition she deserved as one of the house's original founders.

The Hype House remaining members include Hudson, Connor Yates, Alex Warren, Addison Rae, Avani Gregg, Wyatt Xavier, Daisy Keech, Ryland Storms, Nick Austin, Ondreaz Lopez, Tony Lopez, Kouvr Annon, Thomas Petrou, Calvin Goldby, James Wright, Jack Wright and Patrick Huston.

And while they may no longer be apart of the creator collective, fans can still expect plenty of content from two of TikTok's top stars. (Charli is currently the top followed star with 50 million followers, while Dixie, 18, also boasts an impressive 23.7 million followers.)

Charli previously said her family is considering starting a reality show.

“I mean, definitely something that would be super fun,” D’Amelio said of creating a show with her family. “I feel like no one really gets to see, but, people are always talking about how they think our family dynamic is pretty cool."