TikTok Star Bryce Hall Talks Potential Reconciliation With Ex Addison Rae: 'Have Hope'

Bryce Hall is not ruling out the possibility of reconciling with Addison Easterling.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the TikTok star, 20, opened up about his current relationship status with Easterling (aka Addison Rae), whom he has previously admitted to "talking on and off” with earlier this year.

"We're still like really good friends," he said of Easterling, 19. "We never broke, I mean, we never separated for real bad reasons, you know? Like we were just busy doing our own things."

"Now with quarantine, [we're] not so busy," Hall added. "Not saying anything but we're really good friends."

Hall, who has over 9 million followers on TikTok, said that he and Easterling, who has over 48 million followers, bonded over their social media stardom.

"Yeah, we actually have a lot of deep talks about it," he shared. "It's actually crazy how both of us got in such a short amount of time and always reflect saying, 'Wow, it's like, so crazy, you know?' "

So can fans expect to see the TikTok stars become an official couple? "Have hope," Hall teased.

"No, I'm kidding!" he said, before adding, "We've been hanging out a lot, recently."

"We've been filming content together since November, October of 2019," he said of working with Easterling. "We already broke the ice, we're comfortable filming together. It's very easy. Like, some people it's super hard to film with because you're like, 'Oh, you don't do that well, what are my boundaries, what can I joke about?' But with that I'm very comfortable."

Image zoom Bryce Hall Bryce Hall/ Instagram

In April, Hall told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview that he was "single and loving it" amid rumors that he and Easterling were an item.

"I can do relationships or I can be single. It just depends on how I’m feeling," the social media star said.

Hall also admitted that there are downsides to dating in the public eye.