Joe Exotic Claims He's an 'Innocent Man' as New Theories Emerge in Tiger King Season 2 Trailer

Tiger King is back.

On Wednesday, Netflix dropped the official trailer for the upcoming second season of the hit docu-series — and just when "you think you've seen it all, you haven't seen it all."

The trailer picks up in the aftermath of season 1, with many of the Tiger King stars enjoying life in the spotlight after experiencing "overnight" fame and acquiring "more money than God" from the docuseries' success. But Joe Maldonado-Passage ("Joe Exotic") remains behind bars as he is currently waiting to be re-sentenced for charges related to plotting to kill his nemesis, animal rights activist Carole Baskin, among other charges.

"There's an innocent man in prison," Joe, 58, says in a phone call from prison. "Everybody from the zoo is out there making money, and I'm paying the price for every one of them people. If you give a damn, it's time to speak up."

Tiger King Sneak Peek Credit: Netflix/Youtube

The trailer also provides new theories as to what happened to Baskin's missing ex-husband, Donald Lewis. In the first season of Tiger King, Exotic accused Baskin of being responsible for her late husband Lewis' disappearance and accused her of disposing of his body by feeding it to her big cats. Baskin has adamantly denied such allegations.

But the trailer appears to offer possible alternate explanations, including "shady characters down in Costa Rica" who were associated with Lewis.

"Don liked to play with dangerous stuff," one man says. "They'll kill you for that.

carole baskin Credit: netflix/ youtube

Also returning is Jeff Lowe, the second and final owner of the Greater Wynewood Exotic Animal Park, and Doc Antle, the founder and director of The Institute for Greatly Endangered and Rare Species (T.I.G.E.R.S.) in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Both men are being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice regarding their respective big cat practices.

Tiger King first premiered on Netflix in March 2020. A second season was announced in September.

Per a description from Netflix, the sophomore run will focus on "newfound revelations" that have emerged on "the motivations, backstories and secrets of America's most notorious big cat owners." The story will be told over the course of five episodes.