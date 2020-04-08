Tiger King Reached 34 Million U.S. Viewers in Its First 10 Days

Joe Exotic will be happy to hear that Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madnesshas clawed its way to one of the top spots for Netflix viewership.

According to a new report by Nielsen, the seven-part docuseries drew in an audience of 34.3 unique U.S. viewers within the first 10 days of its release, starting March 20, Variety reports.

Tiger King topped season 2 of Netflix’s Stranger Things, which had 31.2 million viewers in the first 10 days. It also came close to season 3 of the hit sci-fi thriller, just 2 million away from its 36.3 million unique viewers in the 10-day span.

It’s important to note that Nielsen only counts U.S. viewership through connected TVs, and does not count viewers on mobile devices or laptop computers.

While Tiger King finished strong, Neilsen also reports it had a rather rough start, amassing only an average minute audience of 280,000 viewers and 741,000 unique viewers on day one. However, as it grew in popularity, it’s daily average minute audiences jumped to over 1 million by day three and 4 million by day nine.

The show also became the No. 1 most-tweeted show during its first 10 days, with Nielsen reporting that it had 1.8 million organic interactions on Twitter.

And as an outcome of the increased popularity, the viral series has been on Netflix’s Top 10 list as the No. 1 most popular show in the U.S. over the past two weeks.

Tiger King — directed by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin — centers on Joseph Maldonado-Passage, otherwise known as Joe Exotic, who is currently serving a 22-year sentence for a murder-for-hire plot and recently filed a lawsuit against various government agencies, as well as a former business partner, seeking $94 million in damages.

The show takes viewers into the strange world of America’s big cat community and big cat breeders — and is filled with perplexing details and unsolved mysteries (cue Maldonado-Passage’s big cat rival, Carole Baskin, and the disappearance of her ex-husband).

Maldonado-Passage recently spoke out from prison, telling Netflix in a jailhouse interview on March 22 that he is moving on from his self-declared war with activist Baskin.

“I’m done with the Carole Baskin saga,” he said. The eccentric star of Tiger King is in jail after being found guilty in 2019 for paying a hitman $3,000 to kill Baskin, the founder of the Big Cat Rescue.

“It’s now time to turn the tables and Joe get out of jail a free man and exonerated from all these charges,” Maldonado-Passage added.

Maldonado-Passage’s husband, Dillion Passage, also recently shared with Andy Cohen that the jailed zookeeper hasn’t been able to watch Tiger King, but he’s “ecstatic” about all of the attention the show is getting.

“It was a lot of good feedback, and he likes attention, obviously. He calls himself ‘Joe Exotic the Tiger King,’” he told Cohen, adding that Maldonado-Passage is “100 percent” enjoying the spotlight.